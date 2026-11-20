Khalil Mack was the Los Angeles Chargers‘ prime trade chip for 2026, and they didn’t even think about trading him. That stubbornness was one of the hottest storylines leading up to the deadline, especially with the Chicago Bears pushing hard for a reunion. For a then-winless squad, passing up draft capital made absolutely no sense.

Plenty of reports explained the Chargers’ clear stance on holding onto Mack, but none truly dove deep into the why part.

After almost a week of the deadline shutting down, Ian Rapoport finally had an answer to that why.

Rapoport on Why Chargers Never Traded Khalil Mack

“The Chargers didn’t want to move key players at the trade deadline because they didn’t like the message and wanted to win games. On MNF, they got their first,” Rapoport wrote on Nov. 18, along with a clip from his appearance on NFL Network.

Rapoport went into detail on why the Chargers refused to trade Mack for pennies worth of late-round picks. More than the message it sent to the NFL, they didn’t like the message it sent to their own locker room.

“It’s actually a really interesting thing, right? Because you had two teams in a somewhat similar position. You got the Indianapolis Colts, who sold off four of their players for mid-to-late-round draft picks, essentially. And then there are the Chargers, who were only willing to do one deal, and that deal ended up being cancelled, so basically they did nothing. The Colts have been in a free fall, been in a struggle,” Rapoport said.

“The Chargers said, ‘ We want to win’, and this is not a roster we want to give up on, this is not a locker room we want to give up on. We don’t want to trade Khalil Mack and just lose him in the locker room. We want to try and win, and that’s the way we do things. And they did get validation with a win,” he added.

“Perhaps they will with more, but I really just wonder if the good feeling in the locker room, right there, to show the players that what they’re building is worth it, and was worth giving up on those draft picks. The answer, maybe, is yes, and for the Chargers, it is yes.”

Chargers Wanted to Send a Message

Not trading Mack might have been more for their locker room, but it did send a clear message to the rest of the league, too, that no matter how tough a position they are in, their locker room comes above all odds stacked against them.

Perhaps that’s why head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and QB Justin Herbert never threw anyone under the bus despite going winless for 9 weeks of the season, their second-worst start in franchise history.

Monday night’s 23–20 upset over the Ravens showed that buy-in is real. When Jim Harbaugh was asked before the deadline about his thoughts on trading Mack, he had a straightforward answer.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team.”

It ended the conversation on the spot, and days later, the Chargers proved they meant every word.