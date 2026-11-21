The 2026 Los Angeles Chargers team has a strange habit of holding onto pass rushers they don’t even want to play.

Weeks after refusing to cash in on Khalil Mack at the trade deadline, the Chargers have now denied Bud Dupree’s request for a release for the second time in 2026, even after making the 12-year veteran a healthy scratch in Monday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Bud Dupree Requests Release Again, Chargers Deny

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bud Dupree requested his release again this week after initially pushing for an exit in the offseason. Just like they did over the summer, front office and general manager Joe Hortiz told him no.

What makes the Chargers’ stance so baffling is that they aren’t even using him. Dupree has logged just 73 defensive snaps all year, and only 15 since October 1.

He didn’t see the field on defense at all in back-to-back games against the Rams and Texans following the Week 7 bye, getting relegated strictly to special teams behind Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, first-round rookie Akheem Mesidor, and even recent addition Caleb Murphy.

Then things boiled over last week. Dupree even openly vented his frustration to reporters in the locker room three days before the Chargers took on the Ravens, when the questions weren’t even about him wanting an out. He redirected questions about the team’s rough start and quiet trade deadline straight toward the front office.

“Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them,” Dupree said, per The Athletic’s Noah Furtado. “Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

The Chargers’ response? They simply made the 12-year veteran a healthy scratch against the Ravens, instead elevating practice-squad pass rusher Myles Adams and giving Murphy the snaps instead.

Chargers Holding Onto Dupree Makes No Sense

Durpee has made it public that he wants an out, and that’s why the Chargers holding onto him makes zero sense. That, and also from the financial side of things, it makes very little sense. Durpee is playing on a deal worth $3.5 million in total cash for 2026, including a $2.25 million base salary that isn’t guaranteed. That means that the Chargers could save over $1 million in remaining cash by cutting ties with a player who clearly does not want to be here.

Hortiz is instead choosing to spend a million dollars for an unwilling veteran to sit on the bench, rather than let him hit the waivers, and potentially compete for a playoff team while he can.

As much as Jim Harbaugh would like to push the playoff dream, even at 1-8, they are out of realistic playoff contention, and holding onto an aging veteran for no apparent reason. It is definitely not helping the Chargers win, but what it is doing is keeping an unnecessary distraction alive inside a locker room that finally caught a break on Monday night.