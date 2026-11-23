The Los Angeles Chargers have fallen to 1-9 after losing to the New York Jets, 24-27, in Week 11.

Chargers fans had little to cheer for, as quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a concussion in the loss, but they did get some reinforcements.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to the game-day field after missing the last two games to a back injury, adding a boost to a Chargers offense that hasn’t been performing its best in 2026.

The Bolts weapon spoke to the media following the loss about his first game after his injury.

Ladd McConkey On His Return

Since joining the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2024, Ladd McConkey has been one of Justin Herbert’s go-to targets.

The former Georgia Bulldog has logged 1,938 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 148 receptions in his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

Now back on the field, the WR spoke to the media after the loss to the Jets and spoke about his return.