The Los Angeles Chargers have fallen to 1-9 after losing to the New York Jets, 24-27, in Week 11.
Chargers fans had little to cheer for, as quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a concussion in the loss, but they did get some reinforcements.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to the game-day field after missing the last two games to a back injury, adding a boost to a Chargers offense that hasn’t been performing its best in 2026.
The Bolts weapon spoke to the media following the loss about his first game after his injury.
Ladd McConkey On His Return
Since joining the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2024, Ladd McConkey has been one of Justin Herbert’s go-to targets.
The former Georgia Bulldog has logged 1,938 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 148 receptions in his first two seasons in Los Angeles.
Now back on the field, the WR spoke to the media after the loss to the Jets and spoke about his return.
“Started feeling good once I got out there, started trusting my body, trusting the preparation and letting loose,” McConkey said, via the Chargers. “Like whatever happens, happens, I’m going to go play my game… I feel like I did that and it was good to get back out there.”
“It’s always good to get back on the field feeling healthy, feeling good… Me and Justin have built a great connection over these past few years… Sadly, I just haven’t been out there as much as I wanted to this year. It’s hard to get connected… I feel like I haven’t caught a break, but it feels good to be out there.”
McConkey didn’t put up over 100 yards in his game in two weeks, but did log two touchdown catches, showing his reliability in the redzone from Herbert.
Despite the absence, the former 34th overall pick has been one of the better Chargers weapons this season.
The WR has the second-most receiving yards (323), receptions (22) and targets (3), while having the most touchdown catches (3) in seven games.
While not picking up the win, Ladd McConkey has shown his value to the Chargers in limited action so far.
Justin Herbert On Protocol
If the season couldn’t go from bad to worse, star quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a concussion in the Week 11 loss and is in the protocol.
While there is time for him to return for Week 12, this places the team in a bad spot if the former Oregon Duck is available.
In the season, Herbert has produced 1,851 yards, eight touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Outside the norm of his regular season numbers, the QB is still a big part of the Bolts offense.
With the Chargers unlikely to get a playoff spot, the team could use the final weeks of the season as a test to prepare for next year.
Chargers’ Ladd McConkey Opens Up On Return From Injury Following Week 11 Loss