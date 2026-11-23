The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t capitalize on the momentum of getting their first win of the season last week, as they fell to the New York Jets 27-24 on Sunday.

Los Angeles hung in, and cut its deficit to three points with just under two minutes remaining in the game. Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t get the ball back to the offense for a chance to make a game-winning drive.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert in Concussion Protocol

In addition to losing, the Chargers got even more bad news Sunday evening. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, quarterback Justin Herbert has been placed into concussion protocol.

Herbert’s status for next week’s game against the New England Patriots is now in jeopardy. If he can’t play, backup DJ Uiagalelei will get the start. After falling to the Jets, coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t say anything about Herbert being injured, but did state that he thought Herbert and the Los Angeles offense played well.

“Justin played what was there, took what the defense gave,” Harbaugh said. “The efficiency of the offense was very good, and the way he played the game.”

Chargers Trying to Find Some Silver Lining for Stretch Run

It has obviously been a disappointing season for the Chargers, and there isn’t anything meaningful left to play for. Harbaugh went on to say that finding more wins for the fans, despite there being no hope for the postseason, is still the team’s top priority.

“Everything we’re doing is for the future, and next Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “It tears us up to not win for them. All we know how to do is go back to work. Keep working at it, and do anything and everything we can to get them a win.”

It won’t be easy. Los Angeles still has huge challenges against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos left on its schedule. However, matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders could be winnable. At this point, Chargers fans may value the team securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft rather than getting a few more victories.