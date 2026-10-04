Chargers Get Good News Ahead of Seahawks Game

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 4 still searching for their first victory of the 2026 season. At 0-3, Jim Harbaugh’s team faces the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, with another difficult road test ahead.

Ladd McConkey has been one of Justin Herbert’s most productive targets through the opening three games. He has recorded 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown, including 66 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

McConkey’s availability has been one of the key questions, while Derwin James, Elijah Molden, Trey Lance and Donte Jackson are also listed as questionable.

Los Angeles will need as many healthy contributors as possible against a Seattle team that has started the season 2-1.

Chargers Get Positive Ladd McConkey Injury Update

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided a positive update on McConkey’s status ahead of Sunday’s game.

Rapoport reported, “Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is likely to play today after battling a foot injury all week, ” a source said. McConkey recently fought through a rib injury, and this is not considered as serious.”

McConkey was officially listed as questionable with a foot injury.

He was limited in Friday’s practice after missing Thursday’s session, leaving his availability uncertain heading into Sunday.

Rapoport’s update offers the Chargers optimism, but McConkey’s status should not be taken as definitive confirmation that he will play.

The final inactive list will provide the official indication before kickoff.

McConkey’s potential availability is important for Herbert and the Chargers’ offense.

Through three games, the wide receiver has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 66 yards against Buffalo last week.

Los Angeles has struggled to produce consistently on offense during its 0-3 start.

The Chargers scored only 10 points in their Week 3 loss despite forcing five turnovers on defense.

That makes McConkey’s potential return especially valuable as the Chargers prepare to face a Seattle defense that has allowed only 141.7 passing yards per game through three weeks.

McConkey was also held out of most of the preseason, making his regular-season production an important part of Herbert’s passing attack.

If he is active on Sunday, the Chargers will have one of their leading receivers available against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The potential return of McConkey gives Herbert another key option, while Los Angeles has also made a move to strengthen its tight-end depth before kickoff.

Chargers Elevate Patrick Herbert for Seahawks Game

The Chargers elevated tight end Patrick Herbert from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Seattle.

It marks his second consecutive game-day elevation after he made his NFL debut in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

Patrick Herbert is the younger brother of Justin Herbert.

The Chargers signed him to their practice squad in September after he spent his rookie season and last offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The tight end played three seasons at Oregon, recording 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games.

He also recorded two catches for 12 yards during the preseason finale.

His elevation gives Los Angeles additional depth at a position that has been affected by injuries.

Charlie Kolar has been ruled out with a forearm injury, while the Chargers have also dealt with the absence of David Njoku.

Patrick Herbert’s elevation does not necessarily mean he will have a major role in the passing game.

Instead, his presence provides the Chargers with another option and additional flexibility at tight end.

For Los Angeles, the focus remains on ending the 0-3 start. McConkey’s potential return would give Herbert another important receiving option, while Patrick Herbert’s elevation provides further depth as the Chargers prepare for a challenging matchup in Seattle.