Chargers Veteran With 181 Career Starts Floated in Bold Bears Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a nightmare start to the season. What started as a promising new campaign with a new offensive coordinator and key offseason additions quickly turned into a frustrating battle, as they are still searching for the first win, becoming one of the five teams to have a 0-4 record.

This winless start to the season has raised anticipation that Jim Harbaugh could make some major changes to the squad before the trade deadline on November 10, which could include the blockbuster trade of veteran outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The big trade could give them future trade options. On that note, Kyle Long, who played for the Bears, believes that Ben Johnson’s side could be a potential destination for the Chargers star.

“Is that the Bears seen as one trade away from a Super Bowl contender?” Long asked on the Set Gut talk show. “Look, I thought it was gonna be Maxx Crosby, but the Raiders keep winning, and they are not gonna let that guy on a Southwest flight again because we saw what the hell happened last time. Maybe Khalil Mack. Khalil back to the Bears.”

Long believes Mack’s addition to the Bears defense could be a big boost, turning them into potential Super Bowl contenders this year. Additionally, the 35-year-old previously played in Chicago. Before suiting up for the Bolts in 2022, he spent four seasons with the Bears (2018-2021), making the franchise familiar territory.

There are reasons why a Khalil Mack trade is possible before the deadline, and the Bears could be a suitable option.

Why Trading Khalil Mack Makes Sense For The Chargers

While Khalil Mack arrived in Los Angeles in 2022, his current contract is valid for only a year. He signed a one-year $18 million extension this offseason, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the season. With the Chargers sitting at 0-4, they could miss the playoffs this season.

So, trading a 35-year-old veteran to stockpile future draft picks would make sense rather than letting him go for nothing at the end of the campaign. Moreover, if he is on the radar of the Bears, trading him would be a lower price tag than his contract. Given that the Chargers have already paid the $10 million signing bonus, the trading team has to pay him the remaining amount.

He is playing the thirteenth season of his career but has yet to win the Super Bowl despite an impressive nine Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pros to his resume. With the Bears standing at 3-1 and playing a good brand of football, the veteran’s addition could give the Bears a serious push for the Super Bowl this year.

Khalil Mack’s Addition Could Make Bears’ Defense Even More Dangerous

Despite his age, Khalil Mack continues to disrupt the opposing quarterbacks. Starting all 4 games this season, he has logged 14 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 5 QB hits alongside 3.0 sacks.

Allowing 282.2 defense yards on average, the Bears already have a rock-solid defense, ranking 4th after Week 4. Landing the veteran would be adding another proven firepower up front, which could be a difference-maker, giving the Bears an even better shot at making the Super Bowl. During his previous stint with the the NFC North franchise he featured in 53 games.