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4 Chargers Named as Trade Candidates Ahead of NFL Deadline

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An NFL insider has identified four players the Los Angeles Chargers should attempt to trade ahead of the deadline.
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a difficult decision.

Having started the season 0-5, they need to decide whether or not they truly believe they can turn their season around, or if they should move on from several pieces and rebuild. If the Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs this week, it will be clear that it is time for a fire sale.

Los Angeles Chargers Urged to Move on From 4 Key Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

If Los Angeles does indeed decide to blow up its roster, it could get back significant compensation in exchange for several players. Carter Bahns of CBS Sports believes the Chargers should attempt to deal wide receiver Quentin Johnston, tight end David Njoku, cornerback Donte Jackson, and EDGE Khalil Mack by the trade deadline.

“Mack is by far the most tradeable player on the roster as a 35-year-old playing extremely well on a one-year contract. That is the exact kind of rental player that defense-needy playoff contenders are in search of every single year. Teams with holes on the back end of the defense could call about Jackson and his expiring contract, too. He racked up nine interceptions across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, after all. And on the other side of the ball, someone will look past Johnston’s drop problems and see his physical attributes as worthy of investment. Meanwhile, Njoku should be a cheap option at tight end.”

Chargers Can Trade Players and Still Potentially Save Their Season

It’s not impossible that Los Angeles could be sellers at the trade deadline and still get things turned around. Of the players listed above, Mack is the only one the Chargers would really miss. Johnston and Njoku have been irrelevant within the offense this season, and Jackson has struggled to stay healthy.

Moving on from those guys probably wouldn’t hamper things much. While the Chargers’ schedule isn’t easy by any means, it also isn’t as difficult as it has been made out to be. Four of their next seven games are against teams with losing records. Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs will be challenged, but Los Angeles usually plays them tight, and swept them last season.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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4 Chargers Named as Trade Candidates Ahead of NFL Deadline

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