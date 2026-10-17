Chargers Make Stance Clear on Khalil Mack Trade Rumors Before Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers are far from going into a full-blown panic mode and having a fire sale before the trade deadline. Quite the opposite, in fact.

According to Tom Peliserro, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has shut down all trade calls blowing up the front office’s phones as the Nov. 10 deadline closes in. Doesn’t matter if it’s an offer for Khalil Mack or someone else, the front office’s answer remains the same.

“Teams are calling Chargers GM Joe Hortiz, who has told multiple GMs the same thing about any potential trade offers: We’re not interested,” Pelissero writes on his Substack.

Chargers Not Interested in Trading Khalil Mack

That confidence stems from the Bolts still holding onto a hopeful turnaround at 0-5—no matter how far-fetched it sounds to the rest of the league. In fact, they feel that they’re just about to win entering Week 6 to face the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s no doubt they’re the clear underdogs entering that game, and a 0-6 record doesn’t look too far-fetched. Yet, no one in the building is ready to accept any trade offers.

“While things could change fast before the November 10 trade deadline, nobody at The Bolt seems ready to give up and go into fire sale mode,” Peliserro continued.

Chargers offense looks nowhere near ready to even put up a fight vs. the Chiefs for starters. Keeping the stats aside for a moment, the injuries alone have the offensive line looking depleted. Still, key starters like Joe Alt and Derwin James Jr. are out, and the Chargers have been feeling their absence since last week.

On the brighter side, WR Ladd McConkey and backup QB Quinten Johnson are returning for this weekend, if that can make any difference.

However, even if the Bolts manage to pull off a win against the Chiefs, it still won’t matter when it comes to calls to the front office.

Pelissero Names Other Chargers Trade Candidates

“Win or lose Sunday, the trade calls figure to keep coming. Nine-time Pro Bowl edge Khalil Mack is a logical target. Several other starters and key contributors on defense—including Bud Dupree, Daiyan Henley, Donte Jackson, Denzel Perryman, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Tuli Tuipulotu—are also in contract years. With many teams needing running back and receiver help, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there are calls about the likes of Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, and Quentin Johnston too,” Pelissero explains, listing off the players Chargers also need to look out for.

If they lose this one, their season basically ends.

As long as there’s a mathematical flicker of playoff hope, Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh can defend standing pat. But another loss slams the playoff window completely shut.

At that point, keeping an elite 35-year-old veteran like Mack on an expiring contract for the final two months of a lost season stops being ‘culture building’ and becomes a waste of asset value.

“Plus, the defense has come around in recent weeks, and their last three losses have all been one-score games,” Peliserro adds, giving a sliver of hope for the Chargers holding onto having their first win of the season vs. the Chiefs.

As unbelievable as it sounds right now, if the Chargers somehow hold back the Chiefs, it would be by far the biggest upset of the 2026 season.