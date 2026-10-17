Los Angeles Rams Get Good News on Myles Garrett After NFL Warning

The Los Angeles Rams have received a telling notice from the NFL regarding Myles Garrett.

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, Garrett “stood out” during “Monday Night Football” in Week 5. Garrett, who is on injured reserve following knee surgery, wore a “black Jumpman tracksuit with teal and purple accents.”

Jones noted that players on the sidelines who are not in uniform “almost always” wear team-issued apparel. That made Garrett’s choice of attire stand out, including to the NFL.

“The NFL did not fine the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but I am told the Rams heard from the league office about it, and I would expect Garrett to blend in on the sideline Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals,” Jones wrote on October 17 in his weekly “What I’m Hearing” column ahead of game day.

“I believe Garrett, who’s made more than $180 million on the field, gets to keep some of his money because of the deal recently struck between the NFL and NFL Players Association. Last week the two sides issued a joint statement saying the league would relax its fines on player celebrations and that when ‘conduct falls into a gray area, the league will contact the player and provide direction before imposing discipline.’”

Rams’ Myles Garrett Catches Break From NFL

Jones argued that while it was not a celebration from Garrett, “warn first, fine later applies” to the Rams star’s situation.

“It seems the league might be offering a small olive branch to players in this area, which would explain how Jameson Williams, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins had their fines rescinded after some rather cockamamie excuses,” Jones wrote.

The league issued a slew of fines for celebrations from Week 2 through Week 4.

Chase and Higgins were both fined multiple times. Their punishments were overturned on appeal, at least in Chase’s case, and the NFL’s change of heart.

The NFL has two fine categories for uniform violations that it could have cited in docking Garrett. An “unauthorized logo/branding or intellectual property” violation could result in a fine as high as $11,941 for a first offense and $23,882 for a second, per the NFL.

The other is less applicable, in place for specific uniform-related issues.

“Uniform violations (socks, jersey, undergarments etc.)” can incur fines of $5,971 (first) and $17,911 (second).

All players are supposed to receive a warning pregame about uniform violations from one of the on-site league representatives. Former players are on hand to help with the process. It is unclear if that policy applies to inactive players like Garrett was.

Rams Get Encouraging Sign on Myles Garrett

Rams head coach Sean McVay said ahead of the week that they would not be opening Garrett’s 21-day practice window. That meant he would remain on injured reserve for at least another week. Garrett is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his knee after Week 1.

However, that Garrett was on the sideline for the Rams is a positive sign.

He was previously spotted in a private box while attending games, which is standard for players recovering from lower-body injuries.

That he was cleared to stand on the sidelines and did is at least a minor indicator of progress in his recovery and status. Garrett was supposed to help push the Rams over the top as Super Bowl contenders. He has played in one of their five games so far.