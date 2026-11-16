Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon’s Fantasy Value Missing 1 Thing

The Miami Dolphins have turned their backfield over to Ollie Gordon.

While it was speculated when De’Von Achane went down for the season that this could be a committee, it has been anything but that. Gordon has taken the reins of this running back room.

And mostly, Gordon has been really solid. He’s a powerful runner, and anyone who picked him up early this fantasy football season has mostly been rewarded.

Really, there has been just one problem for Gordon — and it’s one that might not be going away, either.

1 Thing Missing for Ollie Gordon

One of the most valuable elements for a player in a fantasy football league is the ability to score touchdowns.

Gordon, a strong and bruising runner, should be great at that. Get him the ball around the goal line and he’ll power it in.

The problem is that Gordon isn’t getting carries in close.

In the Dolphins’ last three games combined, Gordon has just one carry in a goal-to-go spot.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote this after Sunday’s game: “Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II had 115 total yards on 24 touches, finishing with 15.5 points. However, in a very limited Miami offense, he has seen just one goal-to-goal carry in his past three games. Without the scoring opportunities, Gordon should be viewed as a volume-based RB2 ahead of Week 11.”

Gordon has been a quality producer in spite of the lack of goal-line opportunity. And to be clear, this isn’t because the Dolphins are pulling Gordon. It’s because they can’t get down to that part of the field.

Ollie Gordon Outlook

The good news for Gordon is that his workload isn’t going anywhere. He’s got a great floor statistically because he’s going to get the ball a lot each game.

The bad news is that the Dolphins will have backup QB Kyle McCord starting for at least three more weeks with Malik Willis on injured reserve. Willis isn’t a perfect passer, but the threat of him running could open up lanes for Gordon in ways that McCord can’t.

Gordon has proven his viability as an NFL running back this season. He’d likely just appreciate the chance to power in a few close-range touchdowns.