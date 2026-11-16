Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Hurt by Chiefs’ Week 10 Performance

For a while, the Kansas City Chiefs seemed like they’d be a logical landing spot for Tyreek Hill.

Hill has been a free agent all season after the Miami Dolphins released him, and he’s still recovering from injury. The expectation now seems to have changed to him being healthy and ready to contribute by the end of November.

The Chiefs were struggling at the WR position for much of the season, both with injuries and ineffectiveness.

While there was no chance of a Hill-Dolphins reunion as Miami embraces a rebuild, the Chiefs felt like a different story. They’re in Super Bowl contention after an odd 2025 season saw them miss the playoffs.

Hill comes with baggage, but the Chiefs also know him, and it was easy for their fanbase to picture him catching passes from Patrick Mahomes once again.

That ship has probably sailed now, though.

The Chiefs rolled to a 35-13 win in Week 10 in which their receivers shined against the Atlanta Falcons. If there was ever a performance that showed a team didn’t need Hill, it was that one.

Chiefs WRs in Week 10

The whole show was impressive for the Chiefs in Week 10 as Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, three of them to wide receivers and two to RB Emmett Johnson.

The Chiefs’ leading receiver on the day was their known WR1, Rashee Rice, who had five catches for 82 yards — including a 50-yarder over the top of the defense.

Their new guy acquired in a trade from the Colts on Tuesday, Josh Downs, had four catches for 53 yards and a score.

Rookie Cyrus Allen caught two passes for 44 yards, including a touchdown.

And the big target Andrew Armstrong caught a 43-yard touchdown for his only reception.

Amazingly, the Chiefs gave Xavier Worthy more snaps than any other WR, and he had three targets, but he didn’t catch any.

Hill’s only chance at this point would be if Worthy somehow fell out of favor or got hurt, and the Chiefs wanted a speedster to take his place.

Dolphins Outlook

Is there any chance of Hill coming back to the Dolphins? Almost certainly not.

Miami is in a total rebuild, playing a backup QB in Kyle McCord, and trying to see what its younger wideouts can provide.

There’s some optimism at the position, with Caleb Douglas looking like a rising star. Douglas made multiple difficult, leaping catches in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Hill had been a good idea when he first came to Miami, but coming off his gruesome injury, it was logical that the Dolphins released him.

Now, Hill waits for his next chance, and it probably won’t be with the Chiefs.