Miami Dolphins Release ‘Impressive’ Starter After Injury

On Sunday, the 0-5 Miami Dolphins will search for their first win as they take on their AFC East division rivals, the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This season, the Dolphins have faced one of the hardest schedules in the NFL this season, as they have faced off against three undefeated teams and two other teams with a winning record. As a result, Miami has lost all five games and have not held a lead at any point this season.

A rough start was to be expected with a young, inexperienced roster. Now, Miami’s roster is undergoing some changes as the team is moving on from a former starting cornerback, who impressed prior to the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins Release Injured Cornerback

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that the Miami Dolphins are releasing cornerback Storm Duck. Duck was previously on the PUP list, and Miami would have a decision to make regarding his roster status this week. Ultimately, the team opted to move on from the cornerback who was often-injured in his Dolphins tenure.

Jackson wrote: “Duck, who has been sidelined since late last October with a knee injury, is recovered and has been practicing fully for the past two weeks.

Duck began practicing on a limited basis 21 days ago; with players on PUP, teams have 21 days to decide whether to activate them, release them, or keep them on PUP for the remainder of the season.”

Regarding his time with the Dolphins, Jackson added: “Duck signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in April 2024 and played 358 defensive snaps as a rookie, finishing with 35 tackles and four passes defended in 14 appearances and three starts.

But he played just 44 defensive snaps in the first eight weeks of the 2025 season, appearing in two games with one start, before sustaining a season-ending knee injury against the Jets. He hasn’t appeared in a game since.

Per Pro Football Reference, Duck permitted 25 of 40 targets to be caught for 274 yards and three touchdowns during his time with the Dolphins. That computes to a 107.7 passer rating in his coverage area.”

After three starts during his rookie season, Duck was named by Dolphins on SI’s Jake Mendel as one of the most impressive training camp performers in 2025, which helped him secure a starting job in Week 1. Unfortunately, he went on injured reserve after Week 1 before then suffering the previously mentioned knee injury against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins Cornerbacks

While inexperienced, Miami’s cornerbacks room has been among the few pleasant surprises of this Dolphins season.

Rookie cornerback Chris Johnson has improved significantly following a difficult first start against the Raiders. Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona ranked Johnson as Miami’s second best rookie this season, as he wrote: “Johnson Jr. easily is the biggest riser in Miami’s rookie class over the past two weeks.

After having a carousel of welcome to the NFL moments through his first couple of weeks, the first-round pick has settled into his responsibilities and started displaying the instincts that made him one of the top cornerback prospects in April.

He continues to show improvement from the slot, displaying quick reactions to short-breaking routes and a willingness to get his nose dirty in run support.”

Meanwhile, fellow starting cornerback Juju Brents has impressed as he’s ranked as the 26th-best coverage corner by Pro Football Focus.