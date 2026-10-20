Why Dolphins Parted Ways With Kicker Riley Patterson and Sign Replacement

The Miami Dolphins made a notable roster move coming out of their bye week as they prepare to return to the field in Week 7.

They have released their kicker, Riley Patterson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday morning:

Dolphins are releasing kicker Riley Patterson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2026

The Dolphins are 0-5, and it’s unlikely that a kicker change will drastically alter their fortunes.

This would be a chance, though, to get a look at a new leg in case Miami can potentially unearth its kicker of the future by being proactive in the present.

Why Did Dolphins Release Riley Patterson?

Patterson was released for the same reason most kickers are released: He wasn’t making enough kicks.

The bar is quite high, because Patterson has made the majority of his attempts this season — but in the modern NFL, if a kicker doesn’t have a huge, accurate leg, he can be replaced.

Patterson missed one field goal in Week 1 and another in Week 2. He has gone 1-for-1 in each of the three weeks since.

He also missed an extra point in Week 5, making him 5-for-6 on PATs for the season.

Notably, though, Patterson doesn’t seem to have a strong enough leg in the modern game.

He missed the only field goal he has attempted from beyond 50 yards, and he’s 1-for-2 in the 40-to-49 length bracket.

In Weeks 3 through 5, the Dolphins didn’t attempt a single field goal from 40 yards or beyond. Sure, there’s an element of how often the offense is in that position, but it also speaks to a lack of confidence in Patterson.

The Dolphins must’ve figured they can’t hurt their cause by trying something new. Maybe they’ll find an unexpected gem.

Dolphins Sign Replacement Kicker

The Dolphins reportedly signed Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz also reports that the Dolphins worked out Justin Tucker:

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing K Zane Gonzalez after a workout today that I’m told also included 7× Pro Bowler Justin Tucker. Gonzalez is set to join Miami pending a physical. https://t.co/TFxpkE0Tm8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 20, 2026

Gonzalez has yet to kick in a regular season game in 2026 but is a proven kicker overall. He’s at 81.0% for his career on field goals and 95.3% on extra points.

Gonzalez made 7-of-9 field goals from 50-plus last season for the Atlanta Falcons, with a long of 56 yards.

He has also kicked for the Commanders, Panthers, Cardinals and Browns.

Gonzalez is 31 years old, and it’s a good shot for him to prove he still belongs in the NFL.