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Why Dolphins Parted Ways With Kicker Riley Patterson and Sign Replacement

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 04: Riley Patterson #47 celebrates a field goal with teammate Bradley Pinion #48 of the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Dolphins 15-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins made a notable roster move coming out of their bye week as they prepare to return to the field in Week 7.

They have released their kicker, Riley Patterson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday morning:

The Dolphins are 0-5, and it’s unlikely that a kicker change will drastically alter their fortunes.

This would be a chance, though, to get a look at a new leg in case Miami can potentially unearth its kicker of the future by being proactive in the present.

Why Did Dolphins Release Riley Patterson?

Patterson was released for the same reason most kickers are released: He wasn’t making enough kicks.

The bar is quite high, because Patterson has made the majority of his attempts this season — but in the modern NFL, if a kicker doesn’t have a huge, accurate leg, he can be replaced.

Patterson missed one field goal in Week 1 and another in Week 2. He has gone 1-for-1 in each of the three weeks since.

He also missed an extra point in Week 5, making him 5-for-6 on PATs for the season.

Notably, though, Patterson doesn’t seem to have a strong enough leg in the modern game.

He missed the only field goal he has attempted from beyond 50 yards, and he’s 1-for-2 in the 40-to-49 length bracket.

In Weeks 3 through 5, the Dolphins didn’t attempt a single field goal from 40 yards or beyond. Sure, there’s an element of how often the offense is in that position, but it also speaks to a lack of confidence in Patterson.

The Dolphins must’ve figured they can’t hurt their cause by trying something new. Maybe they’ll find an unexpected gem.

Dolphins Sign Replacement Kicker

The Dolphins reportedly signed Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz also reports that the Dolphins worked out Justin Tucker:

Gonzalez has yet to kick in a regular season game in 2026 but is a proven kicker overall. He’s at 81.0% for his career on field goals and 95.3% on extra points.

Gonzalez made 7-of-9 field goals from 50-plus last season for the Atlanta Falcons, with a long of 56 yards.

He has also kicked for the Commanders, Panthers, Cardinals and Browns.

Gonzalez is 31 years old, and it’s a good shot for him to prove he still belongs in the NFL.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Dolphins Parted Ways With Kicker Riley Patterson and Sign Replacement

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