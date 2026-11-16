Dolphins Make Final Decision on Struggling Kicker After Loss to Colts

The Miami Dolphins suffered the latest in a long line of hard-fought losses in Week 10, as the Indianapolis Colts handed them a 24-22 defeat. Despite playing with backup quarterback Kyle McCord, who was making the first start of his NFL career, the Dolphins played a struggling Colts team tight, but they ultimately could not find a way to prevail.

While you can never place the blame for a loss on a single player, it’s clear that veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez did not have his best day for Miami. In a game where his team lost by two points, Gonzalez missed a pair of field goals and an extra point for the Dolphins. As a result, Miami made a final decision on his future with the team, as it opted to release him after a brief four-game stint as its kicker.

Dolphins Release Zane Gonzalez After Horrific Week 10 Performance

The Dolphins are rebuilding, so they are obviously going to have a lot of holes on their roster. However, the front office likely wasn’t expecting the kicker position to be as big of an issue as it has been through the first half of the season. The team began the year with Riley Patterson as its kicker, but after he struggled to begin the year, it opted to turn to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has bounced around the league in recent years, and he ended up finding some success with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, as he hit 86.4% of his field goal attempts with them, which was the third-highest rate of his career. Things haven’t exactly gone as well for him with the Dolphins, though, as he’s hit six of his 10 field goal attempts, while also missing one of his seven extra point attempts.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came on Sunday, as Gonzalez very nearly found a way to single-handedly lose the clash vs. the Colts for his team. Unsurprisingly, Miami wasn’t very pleased with Gonzalez’s performance, as evidenced by the fact that it didn’t even wait a full 24 hours before deciding to release him on Monday morning.

“We have waived kicker Zane Gonzalez,” the Dolphins announced in a post on X.

Dolphins Must Quickly Find a Replacement for Zane Gonzalez

Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Zane Gonzalez #31 of the Miami Dolphins kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The decision to release Gonzalez makes sense, as he has simply been unable to do his job for the Dolphins since finding his way to town. The problem is that there isn’t another kicker on Miami’s active roster or practice squad, so it is going to have to quickly identify someone who can come in and not only replace Gonzalez, but actually make their kicks.

The Dolphins are undoubtedly going to be focused on getting ready for their upcoming game, but on the side, they are going to have to hold tryouts or host players for workouts in an effort to find a new kicker. Miami has a daunting clash against the Buffalo Bills up next on its schedule, and one of the main questions this team has right now revolves around who its kicker for this game will end up being.