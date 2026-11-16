Vikings Have Veteran Defensive Back Poached From Them by Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high in the wake of their 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. After making a bold trade for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings immediately saw that move pay off, as he quickly led the team to a massive divisional win in his first start for the team since the 2023 campaign.

With the offense finally looking competent under Cousins’ lead, it feels like the sky’s the limit for Minnesota moving forward. Less than 24 hours after this win, though, the Vikings had some of the wind taken out of their sails when it was revealed that they had lost a veteran defensive back on their practice squad, Tavierre Thomas, to the New York Giants.

Vikings Have Tavierre Thomas Stolen From Them By the Giants

Thomas entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he has managed to make a career for himself as a reserve defensive back and special teams ace. During his time in the league, Thomas has bounced from team to team, as he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finding his way to the Vikings in 2025.

In his first season with Minnesota, Thomas suited up in all 17 games, racking up 23 tackles and a forced fumble, with most of his work coming on special teams. Ahead of the 2026 campaign, Thomas was a surprise roster cut, but he quickly returned to the team as a practice squad player. He has played in one game this year, failing to record a single statistic of note.

Nobody is saying Thomas was a wildly important part of the Vikings’ plans, but he was an extra layer of depth on defense and special teams that the coaching staff knew it could rely on. With New York needing some help on special teams, though, it decided to sign Thomas off Minnesota’s practice squad, dealing the team’s depth a notable blow.

“Giants are signing DB Tavierre Thomas off the Vikings’ practice squad,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Vikings Turn Attention to Huge Week 11 Contest

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Vikings are probably in a spot where they didn’t totally need Thomas, but you can never have too much depth, as the injury bug can hit at any time. Losing Thomas hurts, but it isn’t necessarily the end of the world, as the team has proven that it can get by without him for pretty much the entirety of the 2026 campaign so far.

Minnesota will surely be happy to have won on Sunday, but an even bigger challenge looms in Week 11 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. While the entire NFC North is a gauntlet for the Vikings, if there’s a team that this group needs to be worried about from outside its division, it’s the Niners. Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football contest is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 22.