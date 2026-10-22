Patriots vs. Bears on TNF: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The New England Patriots bring a three-game winning streak to Chicago for a matchup between two young quarterbacks playing some of their best football.

New England visits the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 22, with both teams entering at 4-2. The Patriots are coming off a 26-19 win over the New York Jets, while Chicago defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-23.

According to Stats Perform’s Opta data, Drake Maye has thrown at least three touchdown passes and rushed for at least 20 yards in three consecutive games. Only Lamar Jackson in 2019-20 and Deshaun Watson in 2017 have produced longer streaks in the Super Bowl era, each reaching four games.

Caleb Williams has momentum of his own. He completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards against Atlanta. His 83.3% completion rate was the highest in a 300-yard passing performance in Bears history, per Opta.

Patriots vs. Bears: How to Watch, Start Time

New England and Chicago kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Soldier Field.

Prime Video carries the national broadcast, with Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit providing analysis and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines, according to the Patriots’ official viewing guide.

Local television coverage is available on WCVB in Boston and WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire. NFL+ offers live viewing on supported phones and tablets.

The Patriots’ radio broadcast airs on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Bob Socci and Scott Zolak calling the game. Westwood One provides national radio coverage.

New England enters with significant offensive line absences. Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown are out, with Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor set to start, per the team’s injury report analysis.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III is also out, while right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable.

Patriots vs. Bears Odds & Prediction

FanDuel’s matchup odds listed the following prices Thursday:

Spread: Patriots +3 (-115); Bears -3 (-105).

Patriots +3 (-115); Bears -3 (-105). Moneyline: Patriots +132; Bears -156.

Patriots +132; Bears -156. Total: 50.5 points; Over -110, Under -110.

As of 9:10 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 22, Kalshi’s matchup market showed approximately a 41% chance of a Patriots victory and 59% for Chicago. Polymarket had the Bears win chance at 60%. Those digits are subject to change before kickoff.

New England’s recent offensive balance provides cause to like the underdog. Via Opta, the Patriots have recorded at least 200 net passing yards and 140 rushing yards in three straight games. Their only longer streak, including the postseason, was a four-game stretch in September and October 2007.

Chicago’s ability to generate extra opportunities presents the counterargument. The Bears have run 138 more offensive plays than their opponents, compared with 54 for the next-closest team, the Arizona Cardinals. Chicago’s differential of 23 plays per game would surpass the 1949 Philadelphia Eagles’ mark of 18.9 for the highest over the past 90 years.

The Bears have also won at least four of their first six games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1984-91. However, they have reached 5-2 only once since 2013, doing so in 2020.

History favors New England on this trip. Opta lists the Patriots at 7-3 in road games against Chicago, including four consecutive wins. Only a very old team, the Detroit Wolverines (2-0), and Miami Dolphins (5-1) have better road winning percentages against the Bears.

The pick is for Maye to keep New England close despite its protection concerns. Chicago’s offensive efficiency and home-field advantage hand the Bears a narrow edge.

Prediction: Bears 27, Patriots 24.

Pick: Over 50.5; Patriots +3 would push at the projected score.