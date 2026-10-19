Patriots’ Unlikely 4th-Quarter Hero Reacts to Mike Vrabel’s Trust

The New England Patriots turned to an unexpected player to close out Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets, and the decision meant a lot to running back Corey Kiner.

The 24-year-old notched a career-high 57 rushing yards on 11 carries, including 42 yards on New England’s final offensive possession. Head coach Mike Vrabel leaned on Kiner instead of veteran Rhamondre Stevenson as the Patriots attempted to protect a seven-point lead.

Kiner reflected on the confidence his coaches showed in him during the game’s decisive moments.

“It meant a lot. Seeing the smiles on my teammates’ faces and coaches’ faces, knowing that they trusted me and it worked out,” Kiner said, via Patriots on CLNS.

Mike Vrabel Explains Why Patriots Trusted Corey Kiner

New England faced a tough situation late in the fourth quarter after the Jets cut their deficit to 23-16.

Rather than rely primarily on Stevenson, Vrabel handed the ball to Kiner, who helped the Patriots march 56 yards on a 13-play possession that consumed 6:08.

Kiner received eight consecutive touches during the drive, moving New England from the Jets’ 48-yard line to their 6-yard line. The possession ended with a 27-yard field goal by Andy Borregales, enlarging the Patriots’ lead to 26-16.

Asked afterward why Kiner received those looks over Stevenson, Vrabel had a clear-cut explanation.

“He runs hard,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference. “We got three capable backs and you ride the hot hand.”

That confidence was significant considering New England’s offensive line had lost three starters during the afternoon.

Kiner acknowledged that he was prepared for the opportunity, crediting running backs coach Tony Dews for keeping him ready. He also revealed the instructions — which was just to protect the football and prioritize the team’s interests — before strolling into the game.

The approach paid off, helping New England secure its third consecutive victory and improve to 4-2.

Kiner Makes Strong Case for Bigger Patriots Role

Kiner’s performance continued a eye-catching stretch for a running back who arrived in Foxborough through a relatively inexpensive trade.

On Aug. 28, the Patriots acquired Kiner from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

The Cincinnati product had previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings before appearing in four games for Arizona during the 2025 season.

His moments with New England were initially limited, but he showed flashes during the Patriots’ 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, rushing for 52 yards on six carries.

Kiner followed that performance with a productive outing against New York, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and adding a 38-yard kickoff return.

His increased involvement also comes as the Patriots manage the workload of TreVeyon Henderson, who returned Sunday despite suffering a high ankle sprain against Las Vegas.

Henderson was pleased to see his teammate receive additional work.

“I’ve been telling him that his time is coming,” Henderson said, via the Patriots’ postgame transcript.

Whether Kiner’s latest showing produces a permanent change in the backfield rotation is unclear. Nevertheless, his ability to come through when New England needed to drain the clock must comfort Vrabel a bit.

All things considered, Kiner will be back at it again swiftly when the Patriots battle the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.