Patriots Star Might Have Accidentally Revealed Drake Maye’s Injury is Season-Ending

The New England Patriots still haven’t said how long quarterback Drake Maye will be out. But one of his teammates may have given fans a reason to fear the worst.

Maye hurt his right ankle on the opening drive of Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich.

He went down on a third-down sack by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who hurt his own knee while celebrating the play. The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero later reported that Hutchinson’s injury is season-ending.

After the game, Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams suggested Maye could be in the same boat.

Milton Williams Might’ve Leaked Maye’s Injury Status

Williams was critical of the playing surface at Allianz Arena, and he blamed it for both injuries. He also hinted that Maye’s season could be over too.

“Two top players in this league, probably got season-ending injuries playing on that (field). It was bad,” Williams said, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “But like I said, I ain’t making no excuses. (The Lions) executed. They played on the same field we did, and they executed and made more plays than we did. Give them credit.”

The “season-ending” line was enough to set off alarm bells for Patriots fans. Many of them took to social media to point out that Williams may have divulged some information he wasn’t supposed to.

“Wow he slipped up and said Drake is done for the year,” one fan noticed.

“I mean he probably knows and just wasn’t allowed to say it so he backtracked. They usually know this stuff right away,” another fan acknowledged.

“Pats DL saying Drake Maye may have just had a season ending injury lmao whoops,” a third fan quipped.

“Probably got season-ending injuries?!?? Excuse me???” one user exclaimed.

“Season ending? I’m sorry?” another user added.

“Is Maye done for the season maybe??” one fan asked.

“Freudian slip from Milton,” another fan replied.

“Drakes out for the year? Szn over,” one user stated.

While Williams also clarified that he didn’t know the extent of Maye’s injury, fans believe he was just trying to cover his own hide.

What We Know About Drake Maye’s Injury

So far, nothing official suggests Maye’s season is over.

Head coach Mike Vrabel called it a lower-leg injury after the game and said the team would run more tests once it got back to the United States.

There was a concerning update on Maye Sunday night, however. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” that the Patriots expect Maye to be out “a while.”

Former NFL team doctor David Chao believes Maye suffered a mild high-ankle sprain — an injury that typically takes 2-4 weeks to heal. He expects the third-year QB to miss time after the bye, but he’s hoping Maye can avoid injured reserve.

That’s a lot different from season-ending.

Williams did have a good day himself against the Lions. The $104 million defensive tackle picked up his second sack of the season on a key third-down stop.

The 5-5 Patriots are on their bye next week, then visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29. There’s a good chance Tommy DeVito, who relieved Maye on Sunday, starts that game.