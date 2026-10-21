Patriots Teammates Honor QB Drake Maye, New NFLPA Role

It was reported on Wednesday that the New England Patriots had elected four players as their NFLPA representatives. That included starting quarterback Drake Maye.

Along with Maye, Will Campbell, Marcus Jones, and Brenden Schooler were also made representatives from the Patriots. However, Maye is unique in that group. He was made the team’s voting representative.

As the voting representative, Maye will now serve directly on the 32-member Board of Player Representatives. He will also hold the vote for the Patriots locker room on different union policies, and he will be the main go-between for the union and the Patriots.

If Maye is unable to complete these duties, the other three representatives voted will act as alternates.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye Shared His Thoughts on NFLPA Role

Drake Maye met with media members on Tuesday. There, he opened up about the honor that it is to be the NFLPA voting representative from the Patriots.

“The guys voted me to be the rep,” Maye said. “And I think it’s an honor. It’s an honor to represent this team, represent the Patriots, and represent the players and the players in this league, and try to gain some knowledge about how the league works.

Notably, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel once held the role that Maye now holds. It’s a major position of leadership among the players, and it’s one that Maye seems to be ready to take very seriously.

“This position carries a lot of weight in this league,” Maye added.

Upcoming NFLPA Concerns for Maye to Deal With

The NFLPA, being a union, typically deals with a couple of major concerns. The first is the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, they dealt with that back in 2020 and it won’t expire until March of 2031. So, that’s not a major concern for the time being.

One thing that is always a concern is going to be player safety. That includes the recent case involving Jalen Hurts and playing with blood clots, which is reportedly being investigated by the NFLPA. Of course, the scope of those health concerns go beyond one case.

Other concerns tend to pop up throughout the year. However, those tend to be the evergreen issues facing the NFLPA.

Maye, Patriots Remain Focused on the Field

For now, the Patriots and Maye are going to keep their focus on the field and winning. After a slow start to the season, the Patriots are now on a three-game winning streak. That’s got them just one game out of first place in the AFC East.

Still, issues remain. The injuries are a blatant concern for New England. Still, they’ve been able to overcome them recently. Another concern for Vrabel and the Patriots continues to be the amount of turnovers they’ve committed. That’s something that definitively cost them in Week 1 and could continue throughout the season.

“We turn the ball over at a historic rate, and it’s ridiculous,” Vrabel said recently. “It’s an embarrassment.”

The Patriots have another chance to play better on Thursday. It’s a quick turnaround, but also a chance to make a statement against the Chicago Bears.