Saints’ Last-Minute Trade Rumor Involves Bills, Lions, Steelers, Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints made one trade on Monday but haven’t done anything yet on Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean they’re done, though, and a rumor has popped up with less than two hours to go until the 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) NFL trade deadline.

This rumor is a doozy, as the four potentially interested teams listed are the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

Saints Trade Rumors

The Saints player floated as a trade candidate in the closing hours of deadline day? Justin Reid.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper threw Reid’s name out as part of a live deadline day tracker they’re running at The Athletic — the idea being that Reid is still a player who could be dealt.

Popper wrote this blurb:

“The Saints signed Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal in free agency in 2025 to play as a split-field safety in Brandon Staley’s defensive scheme. Reid performed well in 2025 as the Saints built a surprising top-10 defense by EPA per play. But Reid has not played at that same level in 2026. He turns 30 in February. Reid’s experience, with 124 starts over nine seasons, is the most appealing part of his profile.”

Reid is a fascinatingly talented football player — he even has a brief amount of NFL kicking experience.

Any team trading for him would be hoping to get a quality safety, although his struggles this season haven’t helped that cause.

Justin Reid Landing Spots

As mentioned, the four landing spots listed by Popper are the Bills, Lions, Steelers and Cowboys.

Those are four marquee franchises that all have big goals for this season — although the Bills might have just moved out of the picture after trading for Amani Hooker from the Titans.

Considering the Saints’ struggles, it’d probably be exciting for Reid to end up with one of those teams. But one of those teams would have to look past Reid’s individual struggles to see the player he has been in the past.

That’s certainly possible, but with time dwindling until the deadline, this seems like a situation that could end up going a number of different ways.