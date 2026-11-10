Saints Make Final Alvin Kamara Trade Decision

The New Orleans Saints can’t seem to get rid of Alvin Kamara.

They first considered the possibility in the offseason. The Saints had signed Travis Etienne, and Kamara’s contract was too hefty. New Orleans was ready to release him.

And then Kamara found a way to restructure his contract and stick around. He clearly didn’t want to leave the Big Easy.

It seemed like his departure might’ve finally arrived this month, though. Kamara was on trade boards ahead of the NFL trading deadline, which arrived on Tuesday. Given Kamara’s veteran status and the Saints’ relative lack of team talent, it seemed he could be moved to a more obvious contender.

But again, Kamara has found a way to go nowhere.

Did Alvin Kamara Get Traded?

No, the Saints didn’t trade Alvin Kamara before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

There didn’t even appear to be any late rumors. It seems like the Saints must’ve decided internally not to move Kamara.

The Saints had already cut Kendre Miller, who previously seemed like a trade candidate – so in the end, New Orleans didn’t make any offensive trades before the deadline.

Kamara’s role in the second half of this season isn’t a sure thing, particularly if Etienne can get healthy, but he’ll at least keep the same uniform he’s had for his whole NFL career.

Why Didn’t Saints Trade Alvin Kamara?

It seems the Saints likely chose to hold onto Kamara for two reasons.

One is that in the NFC South Division, they’re very much not out of it. They picked up a solid overtime win over the Browns on Sunday, which adds some positivity. They also saw that even with Etienne still out, a backfield combo of Audric Estime with Kamara can be effective.

The other reality is that other teams must’ve not offered much for Kamara. If someone blew the Saints’ socks off with a trade offer, Kamara would be gone. They know he’s not a big part of the long-term plans.

But probably in part because Kamara hasn’t looked great as a runner this year – although he’s still a solid receiver – he ends up staying put with the Saints.

It certainly would’ve been at least a little painful from a sentimental standpoint for the Saints to see Kamara go. They won’t have to worry about that now. The deadline has been reached, and Kamara hasn’t gone anywhere.