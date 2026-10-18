Saints’ Alvin Kamara Makes Football History in 6-Player Exclusive RB Club

Alvin Kamara hasn’t shown much of his signature explosiveness in recent seasons.

The New Orleans Saints’ RB turned back the clock on Sunday in Week 6 against the New York Giants, though — and in the process, he made some history.

It was an eventful Sunday for Kamara, who first left the game after appearing to aggravate his back injury that had him questionable entering the day.

But when he came back into the game, Kamara looked refreshed.

First, he ran for a shifty, quick first-down run. That set up a big play in the receiving game for one of this era’s great running backs.

Alvin Kamara Receiving TD

First, let’s just take a look at the receiving touchdown.

QB Tyler Shough found Kamara on the right side of the field, and Kamara did most of the work.

He weaved his way through the defense all the way to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown:

Vintage Alvin Kamara. https://t.co/wZU8IK0jiD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2026

That touchdown was more than just points, though. It also put Kamara in an exclusive club.

Alvin Kamara Makes Football History

Kamara is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 5,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards in his career. As you’d expect, the list is entirely made up of running backs.

The veteran RB had actually entered last week with 4,995 receiving yards in his career — but then he had negative-5 yards in Week 5.

That put him 10 away entering this week, but a 31-yard catch took care of business to get Kamara over 5K, and he shouldn’t come back down below the mark. He’s well clear and into the historic club.

The five players who are already in this group are some of the best running backs to ever play.

Marshall Faulk leads the RBs in the bunch in both rushing and receiving yards. The Rams legend ran for 12,279 yards and added 6,875 yards as a receiver.

Marcus Allen ran for 12,243 yards in his career while also bringing in 5,441 receiving yards.

Tiki Barber had 10,449 rushing yards and 5,183 receiving yards.

Lenny Moore rounds out the retired portion of this list at 5,174 rushing yards and 6,039 receiving yards.

Then there’s one active player already on the list: Christian McCaffrey.

From the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, McCaffrey has been the epitome of the dual-threat RB in the modern NFL. Entering Week 5, he had 7,807 rushing yards and 5,512 receiving yards.

Put Kamara in the club. It won’t be an easy one for any players to join, given that only six guys have done it in more than 100 years of the NFL.

No matter what Kamara does the rest of this season or in his career, he’ll always have this impressive feat on his ledger.