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Saints’ Ex-RB Kendre Miller Learns Cowboys Role

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Kendre Miller didn’t take long to find a new NFL home.

Only a few days after the New Orleans Saints surprisingly released Miller, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Miller played his college football at TCU and now returns to the Lone Star State to a Cowboys team that definitely could use the help at running back.

The Saints, meanwhile, stood pat at the trade deadline on Tuesday at the RB position. Alvin Kamara didn’t go anywhere.

So for the rest of the season, New Orleans will have some combination of Kamara, Audric Estime, CJ Donaldson and Travis Etienne, if and when he returns from injured reserve.

And Miller will be in Dallas trying to make his mark with a new team.

Kendre Miller Cowboys Role

Kendre Miller
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after running for a first down during the first quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Miller is going to begin his time with the Cowboys on the practice squad.

This is what ESPN’s Todd Archer posted on X on Wednesday:

“The Cowboys are adding RB Kendre Miller to the practice squad. He is the third RB in the practice squad with Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin. Tyler Goodson will miss multiple weeks with a knee sprain.”

Miller may not remain on the Dallas practice squad for long, though.

Javonte Williams was the starter, but Tyler Goodson was his backup and is now out with an injury. Someone will have to get promoted from the practice squad for their Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Given how quickly Dallas moved to sign Miller, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was him, as long as they can get him up to speed in time.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The Saints surprisingly let Audric Estime lead the backfield over Alvin Kamara on Sunday with Donaldson and Etienne both out.

It seems like that could be the early-down plan going forward, with Kamara involved more on passing downs.

Donaldson will likely remain the blocking back and occasional short-yardage guy as an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State.

Once Etienne gets back, he should be RB1 again, and it could be a bit crowded. Not as crowded as it could’ve been, though, because Miller is now in Dallas instead.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints’ Ex-RB Kendre Miller Learns Cowboys Role

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