Saints’ Alvin Kamara On Verge Of NFL History

Alvin Kamara is far from the player he once was, but he has put together a special career for the New Orleans Saints.

Soon, he’ll have the chance to join an exclusive list in NFL history.

It’s not clear whether that’ll happen this week, though. The Saints are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at the Superdome in Week 5, and Kamara is officially questionable. He’s dealing with a back injury.

That’ll be the first concern of New Orleans fans as gameday approaches, but if Kamara is available, then it’s time to start counting and considering some history.

Alvin Kamara Chasing History

Kamara has a chance to be the sixth player in NFL history with at least 5,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

He already has 7,324 rushing yards. Kamara also has 4,995 receiving yards.

So it’ll take just five receiving yards for Kamara to reach the 5K-5K club in the NFL. Given the role he has for the Saints this season, whenever Kamara is next on the field, he’ll have a good chance of making this happen.

Kamara already has 11 catches for 47 yards in the 2026 NFL season.

Already in the Club

The five players who are already in this group are some of the best running backs to ever play.

Marshall Faulk leads the RBs in the bunch in both rushing and receiving yards. The Rams legend ran for 12,279 yards and added 6,875 yards as a receiver.

Marcus Allen ran for 12,243 yards in his career while also bringing in 5,441 receiving yards.

Tiki Barber had 10,449 rushing yards and 5,183 receiving yards.

Lenny Moore rounds out the retired portion of this list at 5,174 rushing yards and 6,039 receiving yards.

Then there’s one active player already on the list: Christian McCaffrey.

From the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, McCaffrey has been the epitome of the dual-threat RB in the modern NFL. Entering Week 5, he has 7,807 rushing yards and 5,512 receiving yards.

Alvin Kamara Stats

Kamara has certainly outlived the hype from the moment he was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has never actually run for 1,000 yards in a season — his career-high is 950 from 2024.

But Kamara had more than 80 catches in each of his first four seasons. He has topped 700 receiving yards in a season on three separate occasions.

Kamara has also run for 63 touchdowns and received another 25 TDs for the Saints, for whom he has played his entire 10-year career.