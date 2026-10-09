Saints Make Chris Olave’s Injury Status Clear for Week 5

The moment Chris Olave limped off the field on Monday night, alarm bells rang for the fanbase of the New Orleans Saints.

First of all, he had been on the field with the Saints trailing 45-17 and little time left. There shouldn’t have been any risking Olave in that moment.

But beyond that, the scoreboard ceased being the point. The fact that Olave was hurt became the focus.

Olave had proven in the early going this season that he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver, but if he had to miss time, the Saints’ offense would surely suffer.

So in the days since, Olave’s injury has been a key topic on the mind of Saints fans. New Orleans is back in action on Sunday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Will Olave be on the field? After a bit of a winding week, it appears he will be.

Is Chris Olave Playing This Week?

Olave should be good to go for Week 5 against the Vikings.

The Saints unveiled their final injury report for the week on Friday, and Olave wasn’t even given an injury designation.

Olave participated in full in Friday’s practice, which suggests there will be no limitations for him on Sunday.

Chris Olave Injury Sequence

Olave’s week was a bit weird, beginning with that late-game injury on Monday night.

He then sat out Wednesday’s practice, but the Saints termed it a rest day.

Olave then emerged on the Thursday injury report as a limited practice participant with a foot injury. The foot problem hadn’t been listed before, so it wasn’t sure where it might’ve come from.

But a full practice on Friday for Olave seems to mitigate any potential concerns. He seems to be good to go.

Chris Olave Stats

The former Ohio State star has been a dominant force in every game he has played so far this season.

In Week 1, he caught 10-of-13 targets for 182 yards in the overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

The next week, Olave had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets as the Saints upset the Ravens.

New Orleans lost to Vegas in Week 3, but Olave caught 9-of-13 targets for 107 yards.

Then on Monday night, he had eight catches (12 targets) for 116 yards.

Tyler Shough clearly has built a strong level of trust in Olave, who repays him pretty much every time the football comes his way.

And with the Saints in need of a bounceback performance after two consecutive losses, having Olave on the field on Sunday afternoon will certainly help the cause.