Giants Named Potential Fit to Acquire $66 Million Wide Receiver

The New York Giants have been identified as a potential trade partner for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline, according to a ranking published by Sports Illustrated.

In a piece ranking 15 players who could change teams by the cutoff, national NFL writer Matt Verderame placed Godwin at No. 15 and listed the Giants and Green Bay Packers as potential fits.

“Godwin has spent his entire 10-year career with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay should consider all calls,” Verderame wrote. “At 30, he’s a veteran who is more valuable to a team fighting for his second ring. Through six games, Godwin has 23 catches for 216 yards. Any team that acquires Godwin would pay a prorated salary of $22 million, with a $20.5 million team option in 2027.”

The ranking comes as several teams evaluate whether to buy or sell with roughly three weeks remaining before the deadline.

Chris Godwin’s Current Situation in Tampa Bay

Godwin, 30, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Buccaneers after being selected in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Penn State.

Verderame noted that Tampa Bay should consider offers for the veteran, who is “more valuable to a team fighting for his second ring.” Through six games this season, Godwin has 23 receptions for 216 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per catch.

Any acquiring team would take on a prorated portion of his $22 million salary for 2026, with a $20.5 million team option available for 2027.

Godwin is a Super Bowl LV champion and a 2019 Pro Bowl selection who has multiple 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé.

The Buccaneers entered the week at 1-5 and appear unlikely to contend in the NFC South, making veteran pieces such as Godwin logical trade candidates. The team has invested recent draft capital in younger receivers, reducing the long-term need for Godwin as a primary option.

Why the New York Giants Could Be a Perfect Fit

The Giants sit at 3-2-1 and lead the NFC East through six weeks under first-year head coach John Harbaugh.

New York’s receiving corps is led by Malik Nabers, with supporting options including Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney. Adding a proven veteran such as Godwin could provide depth and experience for a team that has already made one in-season trade, acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury.

Verderame’s ranking places Godwin alongside other potential movers including edge rushers Josh Sweat and Khalil Mack and receivers such as Stefon Diggs and Jerry Jeudy. The list emphasizes players who could help contenders while allowing selling teams to shed salary or add draft capital.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. Teams have already completed several notable deals this season, including the Texans acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Cowboys landing Joey Porter Jr.

Whether the Giants pursue Godwin or another available receiver will depend on the return Tampa Bay seeks and New York’s assessment of its current roster needs.

Godwin remains under contract with the Buccaneers for the remainder of 2026, with the 2027 option providing flexibility for any new team.

For the Giants, a move for Godwin would represent a calculated addition of a Super Bowl-tested receiver without a long-term financial commitment beyond the team option. It would also fill a clear need that the team currently has behind Nabers.