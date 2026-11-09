Vikings Make Decision on Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Before MNF

This offseason, the New York Giants reunited with fan favorite wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as they signed him to a one-year contract.

Originally, Beckham Jr. was viewed as a longshot to make the Giants’ 53-man roster as the veteran receiver had reached a different point in his NFL career. Surprisingly, Beckham Jr. impressed in the preseason and was included on New York’s roster.

Unfortunately, things did not pan out well for the wide receiver in the regular season as he saw limited snaps during New York’s first three games and was subsequently released without registering a reception during the season.

Beckham Jr. was then signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, where he was then elevated to the team’s active roster days after his signing. However, he was ultimately inactive during his first game with the Vikings.

Beckham Jr. then spent a few weeks on Minnesota’s practice squad before being signed to the active roster. Now, the former Giants receiver has received some good news before Monday Night Football.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Signed to Minnesota Vikings Active Roster

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero posted on X: “The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster, per source.”

Odell Beckham Jr. still had two possible game-day elevations, but it appears Minnesota opted to sign the former New York Giants superstar outright.

Regarding the news, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote: “The Minnesota Vikings are adding to their receiving corps ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Minnesota is signing former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster.

Beckham had plenty of early success in the NFL with the Giants. He was named to the Pro Bowl during each of his first three seasons. Beckham later had a 1,000-yard season with the Browns (in 2019) and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Beckham had an early touchdown before he sustained an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. Beckham hasn’t been the same player since that injury.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

DeArdo added: “Beckham will now look to help improve a Vikings offense that is just 27th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in passing. On Monday night, Minnesota will face a Bills defense that is 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 27th in touchdown passes permitted.”

Prior to signing him to the active roster, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised the receiver, saying, “Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in. He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward.”

Beckham Jr. said of O’Connell after joining Minnesota’s practice squad, “It seemed as if he wanted me to be here. And that was expressed to me. And that feels good. . . . It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody who, you know, you feel like their heart is there for it as well.”