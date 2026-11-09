J.J. McCarthy Reacts to Giants Big Road Win Against Eagles

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy reacted to his team’s big win on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Giants defeated the Eagles 19-11 in Week 9 NFL action in a hard-fought game that briefly saw McCarthy go down with an injury and backup Jameis Winston come into the game in relief. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Giants, who improved to an NFC East-leading 5-2-1 record so far this season with the big road win against their arch rivals.

J.J. McCarthy Reacts to Beating Eagles

Speaking to reporters after the Giants beat the Eagles in Week 9, McCarthy shared his reaction to the Giants picking up a key road win against a divisional rival.

“At the end of the day, no matter what, it’s about my brothers and doing whatever I can to help them the best I can to go be successful,” McCarthy said.

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J.J. McCarthy Praises Traveling Giants Fans

Although this was a road game for New York, there were plenty of Giants fans in the stadium in Philadelphia, and McCarthy wanted to give them a special shout-out after the game and make sure they knew how much he appreciated them rooting for the team.

“You could just feel the passion and the excitement and the desire to win from the entire fanbase. It gives us so much motivation out there. I was telling the guys in the huddle – look around. See that blue starting to fill up more than green,” McCarthy said.

The Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season as they lead the NFC East with a 5-2-1 record in the first eight games of the season.

One of the biggest reasons for the Giants’ strong start to the season has been the strong QB play of McCarthy, Winston, and Jaxson Dart, who have all played well regardless of whose name has been called this season.

There are still nine games left in the season, but so far, so good for this Giants team that looks like a serious contender to make some noise in the NFL playoffs.