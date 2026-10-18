J.J. McCarthy Speaks Out About ‘Trust’ to Spark Giants’ QB Battle

Intentional or not, J.J. McCarthy just fired the first verbal shots in a brewing battle at quarterback for the New York Giants. The former Minnesota Vikings’ draft bust used the word “trust” to stake his claim to the starting job for Big Blue after a prolific cameo during the 34-27 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

McCarthy entered that game in the fourth quarter to replace struggling, fill-in starter Jameis Winston. It looked like a lost cause when the Giants trailed by 24 points, but McCarthy rebounded from a disastrous start to post some eye-catching numbers and almost complete a remarkable comeback at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

Now the signal-caller the Giants sent 2027 draft capital to the Vikings to acquire is putting his name forward to keep Winston’s job. McCarthy said, “I hope I just showed them that I can do my job at a high enough level that they can trust me out there,” per Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports.

What does J.J. McCarthy think he showed Giants coaches during his 271-yard fourth quarter? "I hope I just showed them that I can do my job at a high enough level that they can trust me out there." https://t.co/mbuYtavkJD — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 18, 2026

Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh isn’t giving anything away about his decision at quarterback. Yet, he’ll have a hard time arguing McCarthy hasn’t done enough after the way he torched the Saints.

J.J. McCarthy Earned Trust With Prolific Performance

McCarthy’s brief, but brilliant showing put him into select company alongside Giants’ great Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl winner now owns the first- and third-most “4th Qtr Pass Yds in a Game” by a Giants quarterback, after McCarthy threw for 243 yards against the Saints, according to Stathead’s Katie Sharp.

Few would’ve expected McCarthy to announce himself as boldly as he did during his first extended action in a Giants uniform. He looked more like the 10th player selected in the 2024 NFL draft, than the erratic passer demoted to third-stringer by the Vikings.

McCarthy also offered the Giants a welcome reminder of his dual-threat skills. The 23-year-old showcased his mobility when he broke free for this 28-yard run in the final seconds.

A play like this is the best argument for Harbaugh sticking with McCarthy. The new Giants’ staff had been designing an offense around the rushing threat of young QB1 Jaxson Dart, before the latter needed season-ending knee surgery.

McCarthy’s core skill-set fits a lot of what Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy planned for Dart. Nagy and Harbs also saw McCarthy reignite another explosive phase of the Giants’ attack.

Giants Restored New Identity on Offense After QB Switch

Harbaugh might still want the Giants to beat up defenses on the ground, but the offense’s biggest successes are coming through the air. Notably whenever they get the ball to No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers and roving tight end Isaiah Likely.

Both members of this “world-class” duo quickly became McCarthy’s favorite targets during the late rally against the Saints. Like when Nabers was on the end of one of McCarthy’s best early throws.

Nabers built an instant rapport with his third QB this season, and Likely did the same. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass to reduce the deficit to 10 points, and Likely was the target again when McCarthy was moving the Giants into position to tie the game.

These are the throws the Giants weren’t seeing enough of from Winston against the Saints. He’s content to praise McCarthy’s attempted salvage job, but Winston should be wary of the younger man’s more compelling case to start.

McCarthy already has chemistry with the Giants’ best receivers, while Harbaugh has invaluable inside intel on a young passer versatile enough to suit his preferred offense.