Giants Bring QB J.J. McCarthy Off Bench Against Commanders

The New York Giants didn’t wait long in the second half of Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders to turn to backup quarterback and former 1st-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

The Giants brought McCarthy in for starter Jameis Winston in a special package during the first offensive series of the third quarter, and he completed his first pass to wide receiver Malik Nabers, but an illegal shift negated it.

McCarthy completed another pass — this time to Darnell Mooney — but a facemask penalty negated it.

“JJ McCarthy comes in,” SNY TV’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “Quick pass to Nabers picks up the first down … but it’s negated because of an illegal shift. Mooney & Likely didn’t get set. Erases a good play. McCarthy‘s two passes have both been taken away because of penalties.”

McCarthy’s one actual play — a rushing attempt — was stuffed for no gain and the drive ended with a field goal to cut Washington’s lead to 12-6.

“J.J. McCarthy tries to keep after a fake jet sweep on third down,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Gets stuffed. Giants settle for a 56-yard FG by Dominic Zvada. Commanders 12, Giants 6.”

The Giants brought McCarthy in again for their second series of the second half and he took off again on another run — this time for just 2 yards.

Winston, McCarthy Playing After Injury to Dart

Winston and McCarthy played only because starter and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — the Giants built their entire offense around Dart in the offseason.

The Giants obtained McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on September 28.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season, New York adds another young QB, while Minnesota gains flexibility and McCarthy gets a fresh start … By trading J.J. McCarthy now, the Vikings save over $4.6M in cash and cap space and get an unconditional fifth-round pick in the next draft that, depending how the Giants finish, could end up being a top-150 selection. Meanwhile, New York adds another former first-round pick QB.”

“Trade: Vikings are sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Vikings Used ’24 1st-Round Pick on McCarthy

McCarthy was 1 of the 6 quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft — matching the record number of quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 1983 NFL Draft.

The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick on McCarthy after he led Michigan to an unbeaten season and the College Football Playoff National Championship, playing for former Michigan head coach and current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh — the brother of current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Minnesota went 14-3 in 2024 with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback, and instead of bringing him back, they let him leave in free agency, where he signed a 3-year, $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl win in his 1st season.

Instead, the Vikings chose to ride with 2024 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) J.J. McCarthy, who couldn’t stay healthy and looked like one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks on the field.

The Vikings moved quickly to replace McCarthy this offseason, signing former Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to be their starter.