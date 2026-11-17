John Harbaugh hasn’t got many things wrong during his rapid rebuild of the New York Giants for the 2026 NFL season, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach is taking heat for dumping one All-Pro who’s now thriving not too far from home.

Harbaugh and the Giants opted against keeping proven kicker Jason Sanders, in favor of turning to rookie Dominic Zvada. It looks like a foolish call because undrafted free agent Zvada is still missing kicks, while Sanders is proving close to automatic with the New York Jets.

Sanders was flawless when he successfully converted four of four field goals during the Jets’ 31-12 defeat to AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. The efficient performance prompted criticism of the Giants’ thinking from “Big Blue Banter” podcast host Dan Schneier.

The latter focused on the parallel between Sanders’ comfort kicking at MetLife Stadium, and Zvada’s ongoing struggles. Schneier lamented how “Jason Sanders was signed & cut by the Giants this offseason, a vet kicker with a track record. He’s made 21of24 kicks this year, also in MetLife winds & his only misses have come from 50+ he’s perfect on <49 and all extra points. He doesn’t have a technique issue to work through.”

That complaint was shared by SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes. He pointed out the Giants ditched Sanders, “in part, because they didn’t believe that his style would lead to success in MetLife Stadium.“

The Giants’ belief that Sanders couldn’t kick at MetLife Stadium is curious given his ample experience at a venue notoriously tough on kickers. It looks more like Harbaugh’s faith in Zvada is misplaced, based on how the first-year pro can’t shed a key flaw in his technique.

Dominic Zvada Isn’t Overcoming Fundamental Issue

Zvada has missed six field goals, all from the right hashmark, including a key miss against NFC East rivals Washington Commanders in Week 10. Former Giants two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Tynes thinks he knows what’s wrong.

Tynes explained, “Right footed kickers can struggle on the right hash when they try to “steer” the ball to the left vs having a bullet proof alignment process and just kicking the ball normally. You want to just ‘kick’ the ball and swing away when kicking, let your alignment take care of the direction.”

Tynes, who booted the 2007 and 2011 Giants to NFL titles, stressed how “Your pre-kick alignment has to be perfect and repeatable to get consistent results. He currently has a two way miss both right and left and that is caused from inconsistencies in his alignment. Sometimes he is too close and sometimes he is too far away at impact. All very fixable with time on task in game which will build the confidence.”

Vital confidence is proving elusive for Zvada, but Tynes still offered a strong endorsement of the under-pressure 23-year-old’s potential. Tynes is adamant “Zvada is a stud and I have faith he will be in the league for a very long time. Patience is required.”

Right footed kickers can struggle on the right hash when they try to "steer" the ball to the left vs having a bullet proof alignment process and just kicking the ball normally. You want to just "kick" the ball and swing away when kicking, let your alignment take care of the… https://t.co/GC2wOm1Zem — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) November 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time Tynes has backed Zvada to develop into one of the greats. Harbaugh also shares the enthusiasm about Zvada, but the coach’s frequent public backing of the struggling kicker is becoming a worry.

Especially in light of how well Sanders is performing.

Jason Sanders Call a Rare Misstep from This Giants Regime

Sanders shouldn’t have needed to prove his worth at MetLife Stadium. Not after spending the first eight seasons of the career with the Jets’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins and making at least one trip to the venue in each of those campaigns.

This background makes the Giants’ decision to choose Zvada over Sanders tougher to explain. It rates as a rare misstep by Harbaugh, who has otherwise used his ultimate authority over roster decisions to smartly reinforce the Giants at key positions like along the offensive line, at tight end, inside linebacker and in the secondary.

Ironically, special teams has been one of Harbaugh’s few trouble spots. He made his name in this area as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles back in the day, but the 64-year-old is still searching for ways to add more talent to the unit for the Giants.

Those ways will include finding a new kicker if Zvada can’t shake his technical difficulties.