NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment Over New York Giants Game

Last Sunday, the New York Giants tied with the Washington Commanders 27-27 in a game that went to overtime at Northwest Stadium.

The game became one of the NFL’s talking points after both teams had a clear opportunity to win the game in overtime. Both teams had an overtime possession where it appeared that they would kick a game-winning field goal. However, things took a turn for both teams as neither team was able to get a field goal attempt off during their last possession.

New York had the ball deep in Washington territory, in a situation where a field goal would have ended the game. Then, running back Cam Skattebo, who was having success in overtime, had the ball punched out which resulted in a lost fumble. Washington would then drive down the field but saw the clock run out after failing to stop it.

Following the physical contest, the NFL has announced several punishments for Washington Commanders players for their actions against New York.

Washington Commanders Players Punished for Actions During New York Giants Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the first quarter of the New York Giants Week 5 game, wide receiver Darnell Mooney was brought down by Dorance Armstrong. Armstrong committed unnecessary roughness as he grabbed Mooney by the facemask. As a result, the NFL punished the Commanders player with an $11,941 fine.

Additionally, Washington Commanders defender Amik Robertson was fined $12,537 for delivering a low block during a 19-yard run by Cam Skattebo in overtime, which qualifies as an unnecessary roughness penalty. Robertson’s actions were not penalized during the game.

Had the officials correctly issued the penalty on Robertson, New York would have been given 15 additional yards following Skattebo’s run.

Both Armstrong and Robertson could choose to appeal. If they were to appeal, their case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

Giants vs. Saints Prediction

Moving on to New York’s Week 6 contest against the 1-4 New Orleans Saints, the Giants perhaps surprisingly are home underdogs. New York has been an underdog in four of its five games this season and is now 4-1 against the spread.. The only game the Giants have not covered the spread occurred when quarterback Jaxson Dart exited with a season-ending injury early in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being underdogs, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan predicted New York would cover the spread once again and come out with a 27-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. Duggan wrote: “The Saints looked like a dangerous opponent two weeks into the season. But they’re stumbling into MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. The Giants are developing a winning DNA. Even if it isn’t perfect or pretty, it’s been enough to beat teams in their weight class.”