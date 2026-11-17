After the New York Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury, the team had to pivot and find another quarterback on the trade market.

The Giants ended up taking a chance on Minnesota Vikings former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who struggled during his first year as a starter and had since been relegated to the third-string quarterback role in Minnesota. At the time, McCarthy had become a league-wide meme.

Due to McCarthy’s slow start to his career, the Giants were not praised despite landing McCarthy for only a fifth-round pick.

Now, that narrative has changed after McCarthy has performed well in three games as the Giants’ starting quarterback. Now, former Giants Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms has chimed in and given a strong message.

New York Giants Great Phil Simms Sends Strong Message on Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants great Phil Simms said of the team acquiring J.J. McCarthy, “I would tell Giant fans, ‘You’re lucky as hell. You had a quarterback that we knew and believed would have got it done and led the Giants to the playoffs. But you got this second guy because of the [Dart] injury coming in that he has kinda kept hope alive.”

Simms added of McCarthy, “I think he’s so far exceeded all expectations from anybody. He is an aggressive decision-maker and aggressive thrower…He’s given the Giants a chance to win every game.”

Meanwhile, Simms said of the New York Giants’ upcoming schedule, “It’ll be interesting down the stretch here. “The Giant fan has seen they got another quarterback who’s exciting, who can really get the ball down the field, and you can tell he has confidence. I want the coaches to have more faith … to do even more. They will, because he’s already passed those other tests. He’s got the answers to a lot of ’em. So what do you do? Well, ‘Let’s give him a little more and see if he can figure this one out.’”

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote of Simms’ comments: “McCarthy has been settling into the offense and the culture with each passing week. He has the faith of the coaches and his teammates and soon, the fans.

Simms is right. If anything, the next few months will be interesting. This season has gone from one on life support to one filled with hope.”

New York Giants vs Jaguars

To kick off their upcoming tough schedule, the New York Giants will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

New York will be home underdogs in the Week 11 contest. Giants on SI’s Stephen Lebitsch wrote: “While the Giants remain in first place in the NFC East, things are about to get more difficult starting this Sunday against a 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars team that has entered the discussion as the team to beat in the AFC.

Not surprisingly, the Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites in that game, per FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total projected at 46.5 points.

What is surprising is that the spread isn’t bigger. Jacksonville leads the league with a point differential of +125. The Jaguars also have the best turnover differential (+9) and are playing some of their best ball as they continue to run away with the AFC South.”