Aaron Glenn Left Speechless After Inexplicable Jets Issues

The New York Jets didn’t register a single sack against the New England Patriots in Week 6. During the contest, the Patriots were down as many as three starting offensive linemen.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News asked head coach Aaron Glenn to explain that during post-game media availability.

Glenn sat on the question for 2.5 seconds before responding, “Uhm… that’s tough to explain, to be honest with you, because I have all of the confidence in the world in our front and being able to cause havoc. I give them credit; they did a good job of chipping, thumping, and doing all that they can to our edge guys, and that was their deal. We just gotta do a better job of now getting some of this interior pressure.”

“Another thing, we had him in our grasp. I mean, he’s a big quarterback, and he actually escaped on a number of those sacks that we had, so we’ve got to do a better job of making sure we get him on the ground when we do have him in our grasp,” Glenn added.

Getting Into the Patriots Injuries

The Patriots’ starting left tackle Will Campbell (knee) entered the game hobbled. Then, during the contest, they lost starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), starting right guard Ben Brown (knee), and starting right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle).

This was a golden opportunity for the Jets to take advantage of an injury-ravaged offensive line. During the Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Jets finished with eight sacks and 13 quarterback hits. However, in this contest, the Jets didn’t get a sack and finished with just four quarterback hits.

“Patriots OL Matt Pryor said he’s never played in a game when his team has gotten down to their eighth offensive lineman,” Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald posted.

Not only did the Patriots keep quarterback Drake Maye clean, but they really pushed the Jets around in the running game.

New England toted the rock as a team 36 times for 148 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per clip. The most demoralizing aspect of the Patriots’ rushing attack is who they leaned on most in a time of need.

No, not $36 million veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson. No, not former Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson. It was Corey Kiner.

Kiner, 24, entered the league in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Cincinnati. The third-string running back gave the Jets the business during the contest. He finished with 11 carries for 57 rushing yards and averaged 5.2 yards per clip.

At the end of the game, it was an obvious running situation. New England was trying to run out the clock; everybody in the stadium knew they were running it, and the Jets couldn’t do a damn thing to stop it.

“RB Corey Kiner said he didn’t realize he was handed the football eight straight times in a fourth-quarter clock-killing drive … until his father Clifton shared that detail with him. The hard-charging running led to a trip to the interview podium Monday,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss posted on X.

Highlights a Much Larger Issue

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman said, “It is inexplainable. The amount of money they have invested in the D-Line, trade acquisitions, draft picks; the No. 2 pick in the draft was on the D-Line. Zero sacks against, I’ll quote Antwan: a makeshift Pats offensive line. I’ll even take it a step further: a bad offensive line. They had four backups out there at the end of the game; it what was a one-score game. Not good enough.”

If the Jets can’t consistently get pressure on the opposing quarterback, their entire defense is destined to fail.