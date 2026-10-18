Jets Fan-Favorite Set to Make Debut vs. Patriots

Fan-favorite New York Jets pass rusher Nate Lynn is set to make his regular-season debut.

90 minutes before kickoff, the Jets revealed their six inactives before the Week 6 New England Patriots game:

None of the players on the inactive list were surprising. Four of the six players were ruled out on Friday. Wright has been a healthy scratch for most of the season. Heflin wasn’t expected, but with all due respect, he has been an inconsequential piece of the puzzle.

Heflin being inactive opened the door for the Jets to utilize Lynn.

Lynn Will Have a Chance to Strut His Stuff

The Jets originally signed Lynn after the second week of August. He quickly established himself as an impact player.

“In two preseason games with the Jets, Lynn posted a team-high six pressures, three sacks and an 86.5 PFF grade, seventh among 173 EDGE defenders with 30-plus snaps,” Connor Long of Jets X-Factor posted.

Lynn just arrived at the party too late to have a legit shot at making the roster. He was waived during final roster cuts. After clearing waivers, the Jets brought him back to the practice squad.

When pass rusher Braiden McGregor tore his pec and was lost for the season, the Jets placed him on injured reserve. That opened up a roster spot that the Jets used to sign Lynn to the 53-man roster. Most expected Lynn to immediately factor into the rotation of edge rushers, but Lynn has been a healthy scratch.

For this Patriots game, Lynn is active and is expected to be a part of the rotation.

Patriots Avoid the Serious Injury Bug

New England had 17 players listed on the injury report this week. That included multiple big-name players. Despite some noise earlier in the week that the Patriots could be missing some key figures, they have dodged those bullets.

On Sunday, October 18, the Patriots revealed their six-player inactive group ahead of Week 6:

Three key players were up in the air to play, but none of them are inactive for New England: wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Will Campbell, and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

On Friday, October 16, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about New England’s lengthy injury report and how they prepare for players that will and won’t play in the game.

“Obviously, you take notice of it, but man we’re game planning to go play a team. And listen, we have injuries ourselves that we have to worry about. I try not to put too much into it, but just identify their top players and if they’re out, they’re out. But if they’re playing, do we have concepts to make sure that we can take care of that player. You do to some degree have to make sure that you have Plan B if that player’s playing, so you just want to take that player away,” Glenn explained.