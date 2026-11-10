A Look At Eagles’ Future Top NFL Draft Picks For Next 3 Years

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a tough year. After losing in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, the Eagles believed they would be in Super Bowl contention in 2026.

However, some of their notable tweaks and stockpiles of injuries throughout the year have prevented the Eagles from looking like playoff contenders heading into the bye week.

On the eve of the trade deadline, the Eagles are 2-7. They haven’t won a game since September. They aren’t expected to go into a full rebuild mode, but the Eagles are making some moves to acquire draft capital. It started with the Jordan Davis trade on Monday.

At this point, the Eagles have two additional first-round picks over the next two drafts, along with additional second-round picks over the next three drafts.

Philadelphia Eagles Draft Picks

With the Eagles struggling so much in 2026, their first-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft will be extremely valuable.

Heading into the Week 10 bye, the Eagles are currently looking at a top-five pick. If the season ended today, they would go on the clock at No. 5, according to Tankathon.

Now that the Eagles have acquired the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next first-round selection, that is on pace to be a late-round pick. At 6-2, a current Tankathon projection has that pick around No. 25.

In 2028, the Eagles own their own first-round pick. They’ll have an additional first-round selection that will come from the New England Patriots. They acquired that pick through the June trade, which sent the All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown to the Patriots.

Along with owning their own second-round selection, the Eagles will have an additional second-round pick in 2028 that comes from the Baltimore Ravens. They landed that pick in the Cam Jurgens trade from earlier this season.

While 2029 is a long way from now, the Eagles still own their pick in that draft as well. Thanks to the Jordan Davis trade, they’ll have an additional second-round selection from Jacksonville.

2-Round Overview

2027: Eagles 1st Rd, Jaguars 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd

Eagles 1st Rd, Jaguars 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd 2028: Eagles 1st Rd, Patriots 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd, Ravens 2nd Rd

Eagles 1st Rd, Patriots 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd, Ravens 2nd Rd 2029: Eagles 1st Rd, Eagles 2nd Rd, Jaguars 2nd Rd

Combining their own selections, along with the capital they received in recent trades, the Eagles are stockpiled with 10 picks within the first two rounds over the next three NFL drafts.