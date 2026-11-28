It’s safe to consider Nick Sirianni a polarizing figure in the NFL. To some, his resume cannot be overlooked, and he’s one of the best active coaches.

To others, he’s viewed as a coach who should be on the hot seat and might struggle to find another head coaching job in the NFL. There really aren’t any in-betweens.

For one Eagles insider, he believes that Sirianni’s job should not only be safe–but the head coach should be in the conversation for Coach of the Year.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP made that bold take on November 28.

“Nick Sirianni is very close to being in the NFL Head Coach of the Year discussion,” Shorr-Parks stated.

Eagles Fans Push Back On The Idea

“Go to bed Eliot, you’re drunk,” one Eagles fan said.

“Some writers draw attention with good analysis and discussion. Some use click bait,” another fan stated.

“At this point Eliot knows he is saying the most outrageous things possible just to get attention and has fully committed to the bit,” a fan responded.

“Nick Sirianni got saved by Milton’s legs and arm,” another said.

One of Shorr-Parks’ WIP colleagues even weighed in: “Eliot you literally can’t even bet him to win COY on Draft Kings, FanDuel or BetMGM. He is 1% on Kalshi,” said Spike Eskin.

Far-Fetched Or Unpopular, But Correct?

It just has to be the former at this time.

The bottom line is that the Eagles entered the 2026 NFL season with Super Bowl expectations. Right now, they are 4-7, sitting at the bottom of the NFC East.

While Sirianni should get some grace due to the fact that the Eagles are loaded with injuries and lost some core players early on, a two-game winning streak shouldn’t shoot a coach into the Coach of the Year conversation.

Now, if the Eagles keep stacking wins after their reset at the bye, then that might be enough for Sirianni to get consideration. But where the Eagles are currently at, the idea of Sirianni being in that conversation should be viewed as far-fetched.