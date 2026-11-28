Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to move on from AJ Brown continues to age well.

On Saturday (November 28), the New England Patriots decided to send AJ Brown to the injured reserve for the second time this season.

Now, the veteran wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“The Patriots have placed WR AJ Brown on Injured Reserve, and he’s out the next four games with a hamstring injury. Another frustrating reality in a frustrating season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

The Latest On Ex-Eagles WR AJ Brown

The 29-year-old wideout hasn’t been able to stay healthy in the slightest this season.

In Week 1, Brown suffered an ankle injury, which placed him on the injured reserve for over a month.

While Brown returned to the field in Week 6, he would last just two games before going out with a knee injury and missing more action until Week 10.

When Brown returned to the field in Week 10 to face the Detroit Lions, he left that game early with his current setback. The Patriots planned to rule out Brown this week, but he’s ultimately going to miss at least the next four.

The Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade

It’s still somewhat early, considering Brown is on a multi-year contract, but the Eagles’ AJ Brown trade with the Patriots looks like a landslide win for Philly’s front office right now.

Since joining the Patriots, Brown has appeared in just four games. He was targeted 26 times and caught 11 passes for 128 yards. Brown has not sniffed the end zone this year. In addition to struggling with his health, he’s been struggling with drops, too.

The Patriots certainly haven’t received the version of AJ Brown that the Eagles had for the past four years. And they paid a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick in order to acquire Brown.