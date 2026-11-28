Before the Philadelphia Eagles added Joe Milton, they attempted to reunite with the veteran Andy Dalton.

Back on October 9, the Eagles announced that they were waiving Andy Dalton. The veteran quarterback was fresh off a demotion, losing his backup spot to Tanner McKee, after initially winning an offseason battle.

It was made clear that the Eagles were still interested in working with Dalton after letting him go, but the veteran was out on the organization.

The Eagles needed quarterback help after losing Jalen Hurts for the year. Dalton would’ve been QB2 behind McKee, with a good chance of getting moved into the starting lineup, since McKee struggled through his first three starts.

Instead, Dalton went to the Atlanta Falcons, where he wasn’t the backup. He was No. 3 on the depth chart, behind Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa.

Andy Dalton’s Decision Finally Pays Off… Sort Of

Dalton wanted a backup job, and now he’s got it.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tua Tagovailoa are splitting up.

On Saturday, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa was getting waived, and that moved Dalton into the QB2 spot behind Penix.

Tua Tagovailoa leaves the Falcons after appearing in just one game. He threw three passes, making two completions for 34 yards. It’s unclear what’s next for Tagovailoa, but his spot will be taken up by Dalton moving forward.

This season, Dalton appeared in just one game with the Eagles. He threw a single pass, which was an interception in the red zone. Dalton was highly criticized for the game-swinging turnover against the Chicago Bears, and it affected his placement on the Eagles’ depth chart.

Dalton got his fresh start in Atlanta, and after weeks of waiting, he’s back to where he was at the start of the season with the Eagles.