Aaron Rodgers Gave Jalon Daniels Special Gift After Week 6 Game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 42 years old. That used to be considered ancient for the NFL and still means he is playing with and against peers who grew up watching him.

One current NFL player open in his admiration of Rodgers is Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels. The signal-caller is filling in for an injured Baker Mayfield and just fell short in Sunday’s 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers.

Daniels openly spoke about how much he has admired Rodgers and how he grew up watching the veteran. Learning Daniels is only 23 years old provides context to this situation.

A trending video showed Rodgers giving Daniels a special gift following Sunday’s exciting game.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Jersey With Jalon Daniels

The Buccaneers’ official X account shared a heartwarming video of Daniels asking for Rodgers’ jersey after the game.

Actually, he passively asked and Rodgers understood, telling Daniels he would send over a jersey and wanted the rookie’s in return.

This is a special moment for any young player, and especially for one who grew up idolizing Rodgers. It was also heartwarming to see Rodgers ask for Daniels’ jersey in return.

This clips seems to show a softer side of Rodgers in his final NFL season. The fact the Steelers took home the win and improved to 4-2 likely helped his postgame mood as well.

Steelers Get New Life Following 4-2 Start

October 1 was a nightmare for the Steelers. The team fell on a Thursday night to the Cleveland Browns, and the main storyline after the game was how Rodgers was seen screaming at Mike McCarthy all game.

The team got an extended break after the loss and has responded with back-to-back victories. Rodgers has a combined five passing touchdowns in the two wins and the 4-2 record has the team in a three-way tie for first in what is shaping up to be a dominant AFC North division.

That helps explain his jovial mood following the close win in Tampa. He made sure to acknowledge Daniels for his strong performance and went above and beyond as well with the jersey swap.

Rodgers can be a polarizing figure, but it’s quite clear winning solves most of his problems.

The Steelers are heading to Paris this weekend for a foreign showdown against the New Orleans Saints. Win or lose, the team should be eyeing reinforcements at the trade deadline. The Steelers just placed both Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. on the IR, meaning the team should be open to adding help at receiver.

The 2026 campaign is still young, but at least for now it seems Rodgers is enjoying himself in his farewell season.