Aaron Rodgers Wants Practice-Squad WR Elevated to Help Steelers

Since the Steelers didn’t make a trade to acquire wide receiver help, fans are left wondering if there’s any hope for those currently on the roster to step up. And while some may point to either a veteran like DK Metcalf getting back to where he once was or Michael Pittman Jr. getting healthy, Aaron Rodgers has a different name in mind.

Aaron Rodgers Wants to See a Practice-Squad WR Get an Opportunity

Rodgers actually brought up a name most fans haven’t heard of as someone to watch. Pittsburgh’s future Hall of Fame quarterback hopes he gets a chance to throw a pass to second-year wide receiver Max Hurleman before he calls it a career at the conclusion of the season.

“We’ve obviously raised up a couple of our P-Squad guys who are talented. Still would love to get some opportunities for Max [Hurleman] at some point whenever he comes off,” said Rodgers to reporters, including Steelers Now, when discussing the full receiver available to the team.

Still hoping to experience his first taste of NFL action, Hurleman signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2025. Though he did not play in the regular season during his rookie year, he did catch two passes for 29 yards and a score in his preseason debut.

Fast forward to this offseason and Hurleman was released on August 30, the last day of roster cuts. He was then signed back to the practice squad.

Max Hurleman Showed His Athleticism in College

In college, Hurleman, 25, played four seasons in the FCS level at Colgate, gaining yards on the ground and as a pass catcher. There, he ran for 814 yards on an average of 4.1 per attempt and made 80 receptions for 841 yards with a total of four touchdowns. He transferred to Notre Dame, joining the Fighting Irish as a walk-on in 2024, but was only used on special teams.

Rodgers, who has made a legendary career out of being able to elevate and get the most out of wide outs, has enjoyed a productive final campaign. Through eight games, he’s thrown for 1,871 yards and tossed 13 touchdowns to six interceptions. He’s also completed 60.8% of his passes and averaged 6.5 yards per completion.