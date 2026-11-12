Mike Tomlin Opens Up About Decision to Step Down From Steelers

Mike Tomlin deciding to step down from the Steelers following Pittsburgh’s latest early playoff exit provided an abrupt end to his 19-year tenure. And even though some fans were ready for a change of course for the franchise, Tomlin’s decision still came as a shock to the system of Steelers Nation.

Mike Tomlin Opened Up to His Former Defensive Captain

But now in the middle of his first season away from coaching, although not away from football thanks to his role as an analyst for NBC, Tomlin is ready to reveal what his mindset was when he chose to retire from the job he held for almost two full decades.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who played his entire career under Tomlin until this season, asked his former coach direct questions about his departure during an episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast.

“I did probably by the time I pulled in my driveway,” responded Tomlin when asked if he knew he was going to walk away right after Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Texans.

“Football is bigger than all of us. And I never took myself so seriously that I thought that I was immune from that. I never wanted to stay too long,” he added.

He then detailed about no longer feeling he could put the required energy into the position and believing a change would be best for both sides.

“Also, there’s a cumulative component to coaching. I had 19 years of baggage. Sometimes your teams have to carry your bags and I just thought that we had the making of a really good team, a team that’s capable of competing for and winning a championship. But when I really started thinking about it, my bags might slow that down.”

Tomlin Felt a Change Would Be Best for the Steelers

Tomlin explained that he felt Heyward and T.J. Watt and other established veterans were “deserving of the support that comes with transition” and “the optimism that comes with new regime” instead having to continue under the cloud of the statuesque.

In 19 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin compiled a 193-114-2 record. He led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning XLIII, within the early years at the helm. Tomlin also won eight division titles, and of course, never endured a losing season throughout his entire time in charge. His final decade did include a playoff win drought – the Steelers last postseason win came in January of 2017. He finished with an 8-12 playoff record.