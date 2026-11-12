Mike McCarthy Explains Why Divisional Matchups Matter More

There’s just something different about divisional football. That’s a perspective Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy wholeheartedly believes as he prepares to face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday night. He even opened up about why he loves divisional matchups, and always has, during his most recent talk with reporters, including Brian Batko, who detailed what was said for Steelers.com, on Thursday.

Mike McCarthy Views Division Matchups as Extra Special

With a game that will decide who sits at the top of the AFC North at the start of the next week just days away, McCarthy expressed his excitement about being part of a divisional matchup that matters.

“There’s nothing like this division. I probably said the same thing when I was in the other divisions,” said a smirking McCarthy before practice. “But divisional football is the best. I love it.”

And even though McCarthy has been part of historic rivalries during his time with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, leading the Steelers into enemy territory feels different being a native of the Pittsburgh area.

McCarthy Grew Up Loving the Old AFC Central Rivalries

“Growing up as a kid here, when it was the AFC Central, I can definitely relate to the history of all these franchises,” McCarthy said. “You know, Baltimore’s replaced ‘Luv Ya Blue’ down there in Houston, but these are great games. I’ve competed in Cincinnati before, but to go in there in a prime-time game, huge division game, these are the games you look forward to. These are games you talk about. Hopefully, this will be a game we’re talking about for some time.”

But regardless of McCarthy’s personal thoughts, furthering his team’s win streak and gaining sole possession of the division lead is all that matters. He’s also confident his group can take down the Bengals and avenge their earlier-season loss.

“Confidence, you know, that comes with winning,” McCarthy said. “Every time you win, a chunk of confidence goes with it.”

Pittsburgh is Looking to Get Revenge for Their Earlier Loss to Cincinnati

With both teams sitting at 6-2, the winner of the Sunday Night Football clash will be in the driver’s seat to capturing the AFC North divisor crown. A win for Pittsburgh would cancel out their 27-24 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati back on Sept. 27.

McCarthy and the Steelers will battle the Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, standing alone as the NFL on NBC’s showcase game to close the weekend.