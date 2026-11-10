Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Pitch Acquires 14-TD WR in 4-Piece Blockbuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to pull off a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is battling for the top spot in the AFC North, and they should look to make a move or two ahead of the deadline. The Steelers have been heavily linked to acquiring wide receiver help ahead of the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Steelers Trade Pitch Acquires Ladd McConkey

Pittsburgh should look to add some receiver help, and one analyst has them pulling off a blockbuster to acquire a former first-round pick.

CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani shared a four-piece trade pitch that sees the Steelers acquiring Ladd McConkey from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Steelers acquire:

Ladd McConkey

2027 fifth-round pick

Chargers acquire:

Roman Wilson

2027 second-round pick

The proposed deal is interesting, as Pittsburgh would acquire McConkey, who can be the team’s No. 1 receiver for years to come, and also get a mid-round pick. The return would be tough, as the Steelers would give up a second-round pick and Wilson, who has been solid this season.

“Ladd McConkey could take the Steelers’ passing attack to another level, while former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would reunite with Roman Wilson,” Dajani wrote. “McConkey has caught just 17 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown through the first eight weeks of the season. As a rookie, he caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The Steelers have averaged 26.2 points per game over their last six, but their leading receiver, DK Metcalf, is averaging just 47.3 yards per game. In McConkey, Aaron Rodgers would get a solid slot weapon who could also act as a security blanket.”

McConkey is in his third NFL season and, in his career, has 2,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Whether or not the Chargers would trade McConkey is unclear. However, if he is indeed made available, he makes plenty of sense for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Looking to Acquire WR Help

The Steelers are coming off their bye week and will be looking for some receiver help ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly revealed the team has set its focus on adding a receiver ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“The trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday. And the Steelers have been snooping around for the past couple of weeks to add to their receiver room,” Kaboly wrote. “They are in a holding pattern as they see how this might play out with the other teams also needing a receiver. But, regardless, a move has to be made.”

Pittsburgh is in a win-now window, given this is the final year of Aaron Rodgers. So, the Steelers should look to be active ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, especially with the AFC wide open.