Pittsburgh Steelers Linked to Acquiring 14-Year Veteran WR in Intriguing Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are widely expected to pursue some receiver help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is in a win-now window, with this being the last year of Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career. So, the Steelers should look to be active ahead of the trade deadline.

The Steelers are on their bye week and will then go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers Named as Fit for Keenan Allen

Pittsburgh could look to add a veteran wide receiver to play behind DK Metcalf and the returning Michael Pittman Jr., as well as possibly Roman Wilson.

So, the Steelers don’t need to be aggressive in adding a receiver. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo linked them to acquiring 14-year veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

“Allen is three catches away from passing Tim Brown for eighth on the NFL’s all-time receptions list,” DeFabo wrote. “At one point in his career, he’d be the ideal fit for this offense with precise route running, excellent hands, YAC potential and physicality. At 34 years old, he’s not that same player. Allen has 36 catches this season for 325 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Colts.”

Allen isn’t a No. 1 receiver anymore in his career. But he still would be a nice veteran addition to the receiver room. The cost to acquire him also likely wouldn’t be too high given the fact that he is on a one-year deal, and the Indianapolis Colts appear to be sellers.

Allen has recorded 36 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown this season.

Pittsburgh Looking for WR Help

The Steelers are fighting for the top spot in the AFC North and could look to add some talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly revealed the team has set its focus on adding a receiver.

“The trade deadline is 4 p.m. on Tuesday. And the Steelers have been snooping around for the past couple of weeks to add to their receiver room,” Kaboly wrote. “They are in a holding pattern as they see how this might play out with the other teams also needing a receiver. But, regardless, a move has to be made.”

How big of a splash the Steelers want to make is unclear. But Pittsburgh should be looking to add some receiver help.