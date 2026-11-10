Steelers Insider Makes Case for Keeping Veteran QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a great spot right now. The team is 6-2 and just got a week of rest with a Week 9 bye. That was crucial after the team played in Paris in Week 7 and had no break before a Week 8 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Next up is a game against the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. But before that, all the focus for the next 24 hours is on the trade deadline. Will the Steelers add a receiver? What about help on defense? Will they trade anyone away?

The third question is one swirling around backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. The longtime backup is on an expiring contract and stands out as an experienced backup for a team in need of quarterback help during the second half of the season.

Yet one Steelers insider wants to shut down any and all talk of potentially trading Rudolph.

Insider Raises Concern About Potential Rudolph Trade

Mark Kaboly covers the team for Pat McAfee’s show and shared a post on X stating his main reason for wanting to keep Rudolph in town.

“QB after QB after QB after QB getting hurt … and you want to trade Mason Rudolph,” he wrote.

That is a fair point as quarterbacks all over the league have been going down with injuries. That is even more relevant to the Steelers when remembering Aaron Rodgers is turning 43 years old at the start of December.

The Steelers are in a unique spot because the team is carrying four quarterbacks with a 6-2 record. That fourth spot on the 53-man roster could be used to add depth at other positions of need.

The concern may be that if Rudolph is traded and Rodgers does go down, the team has to turn to either Drew Allar or Will Howard. Neither has played a game at the NFL level.

The Steelers don’t want to assume Rodgers will get hurt. However, Kaboly’s point is a fair one.

1 Major Position of Need

Much of the online chatter surrounding the team revolves around the potential addition of a dynamic wide receiver. The likes of Calvin Ridley and Garrett Wilson have been brought up, among many others.

One important thing to note is the impending return of offseason acquisition Michael Pittman Jr. He was brought in to play alongside DK Metcalf, forming a dynamic duo on offense. Pittman, unfortunately, has only played in three games this season as he awaits to come off injured reserve. Roman Wilson is also on IR awaiting his return.

Thus, the Steelers may end up treating the in-house returns as a type of acquisition as opposed to a major trade.

Pittsburgh is off to a hot start and will likely want to maximize the talent around Rodgers in the quarterback’s final NFL season. How Rudolph does or does not factor into the deadline plans remains to be seen on what could be a wild day in the NFL on Tuesday.