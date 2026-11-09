Pittsburgh Steelers Urged to Acquire Recently Benched Safety to Bolster Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a team to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh is battling for the top spot in the AFC North and should look to add to its defense. The Steelers have been linked to receiver help, but they could also look to add to their secondary.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and coming off its bye week. The Steelers will go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers Urged to Acquire Andre Cisco

The Steelers could look to add some safety help and could look to add a recently benched player.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have to address its secondary, but it could add some depth options to help bolster the defense. With that, Steelers insider Mike DeFabo of The Athletic urged them to acquire New York Jets safety Andre Cisco.

“Benched after Week 3, Cisco would be a low-cost addition who has experience playing in the post. He intercepted eight passes with the Jaguars from 2022 to 2024. A move like this would be more for depth than anything else,” DeFabo wrote.

Given that Cisco was benched, the cost to acquire him likely wouldn’t be too high. He’s in his second year with the Jets and has struggled. Cisco has recorded 23 tackles, 1 sack, and a forced fumble this season.

Cisco is also a pending free agent, so the cost to acquire him wouldn’t be high, and he could be a late Day 3 pick.

Pittsburgh Focused on Adding Depth

The Steelers are expected to add ahead of Tuesday’s deadline as they are in a win-now moment.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers are more looking for depth options, instead of impact players.

“The Steelers are not looking to overspend to acquire a player and instead are interested in building their depth for the remaining nine games,” wrote Dulac on Sunday night. “While it is not known which position they want to address, the likely targets could be in the secondary — either cornerback or safety. Wide receiver is another option, although it is likely it will not be what the fan base and social media have in mind.”

The secondary and wide receiver seem the most likely trade options for Pittsburgh.