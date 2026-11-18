The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have endured a topsy-turvy 2026 campaign, and that has remained true even now that they are coming out of their bye week. While the team didn’t play in Week 10, that didn’t prevent them from receiving some tough injury news about star quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is now dealing with a foot ailment that has thrown his status for Week 11 into jeopardy.

Mayfield only recently returned from a thumb injury that caused him to miss four games, and since getting back on the field, the passing game has been mediocre at best. Now, their progress could be disrupted again if he misses another game on Sunday, and according to one NFL insider, it is sounding increasingly likely that Mayfield will be unable to play.

Baker Mayfield a ‘Long Shot’ to Play for Buccaneers in Week 11

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To say this has been an odd season for Mayfield would probably be an understatement. The Buccaneers had high hopes for their aerial attack this year, but Mayfield has struggled to get much of anything going during his time on the field. Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but Mayfield’s numbers through six games (86/142, 922 YDS, 3 TD, 4 INT) have been sorely disappointing.

As a result, Tampa Bay has responded by leaning on its rushing attack. Bucky Irving has been on a heater in recent weeks, with Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker also factoring into the mix. The Bucs authored a historic victory over the Atlanta Falcons where Mayfield didn’t complete a single pass in the air, and while that’s a cool footnote for this team, it’s also a sign that something is seriously wrong with this offense.

In order for the Buccaneers to reach their full potential, Mayfield has to get going, but a new foot injury is causing problems for him now. While Mayfield is expected to do everything he can in an effort to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the overarching expectation is that he won’t be able to play.

“Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield’s foot injury jeopardizes his status this week against Detroit,” Fowler wrote. “From my understanding, the Bucs know Mayfield is probably a long shot for this week but also know Mayfield will push to get ready and play, so they aren’t ruling out the possibility. There’s more optimism about next week’s matchup with Carolina, a crucial divisional game.”

Baker Mayfield’s Rough 2026 Campaign Continues

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Ever the competitor, Mayfield is obviously going to do whatever he can to play, but the Buccaneers already seem resigned to the fact that he won’t be able to go. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels would get the start if Mayfield can’t play, and while that’s not ideal, Daniels led the Bucs to victory over the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season, so he is capable of keeping the offense afloat if he finds his way onto the field.

In a perfect world, though, Mayfield would be able to play, but once again, it looks like Tampa Bay’s offense is going to be dealt a difficult roadblock in what has been a season full of them. The Bucs are still very much alive in the NFC South division, but they need to start winning games down the stretch. That task is going to become much more difficult without Mayfield, and unfortunately, that appears to be where things are headed in Week 11.