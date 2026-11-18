After a career spent playing through injuries, Father Time seems to have finally caught up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2026.

Not only did Mayfield miss three games earlier this season with a thumb injury, but he’s now in doubt for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions and missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot/ankle injury — although he was listed on the Buccaneers’ official injury report on Wednesday with a DNP for both his foot and his right thumb.

Mayfield wasn’t the only star sitting out at Wednesday’s practice — NFL All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was also listed as a DNP with an ankle injury.

“Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield did not practice today due to a foot injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“No Baker Mayfield (foot) as Bucs return to practice after the bye week,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Came out in streetclothes, shoes, no wrap or boot on foot. Jalon Daniels getting starter reps in drills.”

“No practice for Baker Mayfield today, though Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters today he’s making progress and is better than he was last week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Will have to show functionality the next day or so to have a shot to play against the Lions.”

Bucs Have Confidence in UDFA Quarterback

The Buccaneers at least have confidence they have a competent backup quarterback in undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels, who went 1-2 in three starts while Mayfield was hurt earlier this season.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 headed into Week 11. The Lions are 7-2 and have won five straight games.

Baker Mayfield Just Signed Massive Extension

Mayfield’s spate of injuries comes after the Buccaneers made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players just days before the 2026 regular season began, signing him to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension.

“The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029.”

Mayfield originally came to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $4 million “prove-it contract” in 2023 and was entering the final season of a 3-year, $100 million contract signed before the 2024 season.