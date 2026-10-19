Buccaneers Coach Put on Notice Amid Replacement Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles entered Week 6 on the hot seat. His team responded by blowing a 16-3 lead in the fourth quarter to move to 1-5. While the Bucs ownership group has never fired a head coach during the season, it is starting to appear as though it will be when the team fires Bowles, and not if.

After the loss, the calls to fire Todd Bowles got a lot louder. Pewter Plank highlighted why this game makes it clear to fire Bowles.

“There is no grit, and there is no killer instinct,” admitted John Crysler of Pewter Plank as to why the team will have to fire Bowles.

Joe Bucs Fan added that the seat for Bowles should now be broiling.

“Four consecutive home losses and a 1-5 record are enough to put any NFL coach on a hot seat,” wrote Joe Bucs Fan. “But things get a lot hotter for a head coach that already was unpopular and sitting on a broiling chair.”

The Bucs appear to already be looking into replacements for Bowles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Fire Head Coach Todd Bowles

Josina Anderson reported before the game that an NFC team with a head coach on the hot seat was fond of Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I’m told by a long-time well-placed source that there’s an ownership family in the NFC who is very fond of Mike Tomlin and who the source has learned is open to wooing Tomlin to their franchise to potentially replace their current head coach if the ship isn’t righted for their team this season,” wrote Anderson on her Substack. “As of right now, the sentiment is that this current head coach needs to make the playoffs at least to keep their job, per league source.”

With Bowles and the Bucs falling to 1-5, the odds of him making the playoffs decreased significantly. It is worth noting that minutes after the Bucs blew their 16-3 lead to the Steelers, Anderson added a follow-up tweet.

“This entry remains on point in every way through the first slate of games,” tweeted Anderson after the fate of Bowles was sealed just a little bit more.

Buccaneers Could Be Preparing for Life After Bowles

It could just be weird timing, but the Bucs seem to be looking into what life will look like after Bowles. Anderson noted that the owners were fond of Tomlin and were showing interest. It is worth noting that Tomlin started his NFL career working for the Bucs under this very ownership group.

Tomlin helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl as a defensive assistant for the team from 2001 through 2005. Tomlin was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007 and coached them through the 2025 season. The Super Bowl-winning head coach retired last year. He has been working with NBC Sports on their Sunday Night Football coverage.

However, he now has a chance to return to the team that started his NFL career. For as much interest as the Bucs owners have, Tomlin might reciprocate. Bowles might not be long for the job in Tampa Bay.